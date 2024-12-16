News 9

Democratic Party urges unity for stability and recovery

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party continues to emphasize national stability, seeking to demonstrate its capacity as a governing party.

It has repeatedly urged the People Power Party to participate in a national consultation body, suggesting that it could even take the lead.

This is reporter Min Jeong-hee.

[Report]

"If it means reviving the economy and people's livelihoods, the People Power Party can take the lead."

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, once again emphasized national stability and the people, urging the People Power Party to participate in the national consultation body.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "In stabilizing the government and recovering people's livelihoods, where is the division between us? I request the formation of a council limited to the economy and people's livelihoods."]

He extended a hand, stating that he wouldn’t insist on a particular name, format, or content for the initiative, urging cooperation to minimize political turmoil over calculations.

Lee accepted the request from Kwon Seong-dong, the acting leader of the People Power Party, and they are scheduled to meet the day after tomorrow (12.18).

Although it will be an introductory meeting, discussions are expected to touch on the proposed national consultation body.

Expanding his focus on the economy and diplomacy, Lee also met with representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

He emphasized that while instability affects the economy, the situation will stabilize through legitimate processes in due course.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "A momentary confusion can be seen as an opportunity to invest in 'South Korea or a chance to buy at a low price."]

The Democratic Party is emphasizing its role as the first party in the National Assembly and is accelerating the promotion of livelihood legislation tasks.

It has launched a so-called 'Livelihood Economic Recovery Group' to emphasize revitalizing domestic demand and supporting local economies.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

