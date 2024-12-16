‘Han Dong-hoon regime’ collapses after 5 months amid Yoon-Han conflict

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



South Korea's ruling Party leader Han Dong-hoon has been in a conflict with President Yoon Suk Yeol since he took the forefront of the party.



However, the passage of the impeachment motion against President Yoon ultimately led to Han's resignation.



This comes just five months after he took office as party leader.



Continuing with reporter Lee Yoon-woo.



[Report]



Representative Han Dong-hoon, who was elected as the party leader with over 60% support at the last party convention.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/July 23: "We will accurately grasp public sentiment through rational discussions."]



He emphasized the public's perspective, but conflicts with the pro-Yoon faction, including the controversy over ignoring text messages from the First Lady during the party convention, continued throughout his term.



[Won Hee-ryong/People Power Party Leader Candidate/July 10/Joint Speech at Party Convention: "Isn't it that you are trying to deliberately lead the general election to defeat...?"]



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/KBS 'Sasa Geon Geon'/July 5: "You are framing the situation. She tried to apologize, but I didn't accept it."]



Allegations of interference in nominations related to teh First Lady and Myung Tae-kyun, as well as proposals to meet with President Yoon to discuss halting the First Lady's public activities, were all rejected.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/Oct. 23: "If issues related to the First Lady are the number one source of public dissatisfaction, public sentiment leaving the Democratic Party will not come to us."]



The conflict peaked with the controversy over a post on the 'party member bulletin board' that allegedly defamed the president under Representative Han's name.



[Kim Min-jeon/People Power Party Supreme Council Member/Nov. 25/Supreme Council Meeting: "I am really curious how you found out that there is 8 Dong-hoon on the party member bulletin board."]



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/Nov. 25/Supreme Council Meeting: "You should check the facts first before you speak."]



Amid the emergency martial law situation, Representative Han turned to support impeachment and clashed strongly with the pro-Yoon faction.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/Dec. 14: "I propose that we support impeachment as a party line."]



[Kang Seung-kyu/PPP Member: "What are you talking about, step down!"]



["Resign!"]



Even the leadership of his close allies resigned in droves, leading to his resignation from the leadership position after 146 days.



[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "I have tried every possible way to find a better path, but ultimately I could not. It is all due to my shortcomings."]



Representative Han, who has consistently emphasized the need for change and renewal in conservatism since taking office, faces a mixed outlook on whether he will be branded a traitor to conservatism for supporting impeachment or become a potential presidential candidate who has prevented martial law.



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



