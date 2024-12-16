News 9

‘Han Dong-hoon regime’ collapses after 5 months amid Yoon-Han conflict

입력 2024.12.16 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

South Korea's ruling Party leader Han Dong-hoon has been in a conflict with President Yoon Suk Yeol since he took the forefront of the party.

However, the passage of the impeachment motion against President Yoon ultimately led to Han's resignation.

This comes just five months after he took office as party leader.

Continuing with reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

Representative Han Dong-hoon, who was elected as the party leader with over 60% support at the last party convention.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/July 23: "We will accurately grasp public sentiment through rational discussions."]

He emphasized the public's perspective, but conflicts with the pro-Yoon faction, including the controversy over ignoring text messages from the First Lady during the party convention, continued throughout his term.

[Won Hee-ryong/People Power Party Leader Candidate/July 10/Joint Speech at Party Convention: "Isn't it that you are trying to deliberately lead the general election to defeat...?"]

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/KBS 'Sasa Geon Geon'/July 5: "You are framing the situation. She tried to apologize, but I didn't accept it."]

Allegations of interference in nominations related to teh First Lady and Myung Tae-kyun, as well as proposals to meet with President Yoon to discuss halting the First Lady's public activities, were all rejected.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/Oct. 23: "If issues related to the First Lady are the number one source of public dissatisfaction, public sentiment leaving the Democratic Party will not come to us."]

The conflict peaked with the controversy over a post on the 'party member bulletin board' that allegedly defamed the president under Representative Han's name.

[Kim Min-jeon/People Power Party Supreme Council Member/Nov. 25/Supreme Council Meeting: "I am really curious how you found out that there is 8 Dong-hoon on the party member bulletin board."]

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/Nov. 25/Supreme Council Meeting: "You should check the facts first before you speak."]

Amid the emergency martial law situation, Representative Han turned to support impeachment and clashed strongly with the pro-Yoon faction.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/Dec. 14: "I propose that we support impeachment as a party line."]

[Kang Seung-kyu/PPP Member: "What are you talking about, step down!"]

["Resign!"]

Even the leadership of his close allies resigned in droves, leading to his resignation from the leadership position after 146 days.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "I have tried every possible way to find a better path, but ultimately I could not. It is all due to my shortcomings."]

Representative Han, who has consistently emphasized the need for change and renewal in conservatism since taking office, faces a mixed outlook on whether he will be branded a traitor to conservatism for supporting impeachment or become a potential presidential candidate who has prevented martial law.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • ‘Han Dong-hoon regime’ collapses after 5 months amid Yoon-Han conflict
    • 입력 2024-12-16 23:56:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

South Korea's ruling Party leader Han Dong-hoon has been in a conflict with President Yoon Suk Yeol since he took the forefront of the party.

However, the passage of the impeachment motion against President Yoon ultimately led to Han's resignation.

This comes just five months after he took office as party leader.

Continuing with reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

Representative Han Dong-hoon, who was elected as the party leader with over 60% support at the last party convention.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/July 23: "We will accurately grasp public sentiment through rational discussions."]

He emphasized the public's perspective, but conflicts with the pro-Yoon faction, including the controversy over ignoring text messages from the First Lady during the party convention, continued throughout his term.

[Won Hee-ryong/People Power Party Leader Candidate/July 10/Joint Speech at Party Convention: "Isn't it that you are trying to deliberately lead the general election to defeat...?"]

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/KBS 'Sasa Geon Geon'/July 5: "You are framing the situation. She tried to apologize, but I didn't accept it."]

Allegations of interference in nominations related to teh First Lady and Myung Tae-kyun, as well as proposals to meet with President Yoon to discuss halting the First Lady's public activities, were all rejected.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/Oct. 23: "If issues related to the First Lady are the number one source of public dissatisfaction, public sentiment leaving the Democratic Party will not come to us."]

The conflict peaked with the controversy over a post on the 'party member bulletin board' that allegedly defamed the president under Representative Han's name.

[Kim Min-jeon/People Power Party Supreme Council Member/Nov. 25/Supreme Council Meeting: "I am really curious how you found out that there is 8 Dong-hoon on the party member bulletin board."]

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/Nov. 25/Supreme Council Meeting: "You should check the facts first before you speak."]

Amid the emergency martial law situation, Representative Han turned to support impeachment and clashed strongly with the pro-Yoon faction.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party/Dec. 14: "I propose that we support impeachment as a party line."]

[Kang Seung-kyu/PPP Member: "What are you talking about, step down!"]

["Resign!"]

Even the leadership of his close allies resigned in droves, leading to his resignation from the leadership position after 146 days.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "I have tried every possible way to find a better path, but ultimately I could not. It is all due to my shortcomings."]

Representative Han, who has consistently emphasized the need for change and renewal in conservatism since taking office, faces a mixed outlook on whether he will be branded a traitor to conservatism for supporting impeachment or become a potential presidential candidate who has prevented martial law.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…<br>변호인단 대표에 김홍일

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…변호인단 대표에 김홍일
공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발

공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발
각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…<br>중요 길목마다 충돌

각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…중요 길목마다 충돌
[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”

[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.