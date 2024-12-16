Variables cloud Constitutional Court impeachment timeline

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this situation, there is a growing interest in when the conclusion of the impeachment trial will be reached.



Reporter Kim Beom-joo has summarized how the Constitutional Court, which will conduct the impeachment trial, will proceed in the future and what variables may affect it.



[Report]



The place behind me is the main courtroom of the Constitutional Court.



The timeline for the trial proceedings is subject to several variables.



First, the court currently has only six of its nine justices.



While proceedings can continue in this state, there are significant burdens regarding procedural legitimacy for reaching a decision.



Therefore, the Democratic Party has proposed to the People Power Party to hold a confirmation hearing for three candidates for Constitutional Court justices on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 to appoint the vacant justices.



If there are no major issues, the appointment agreement may be processed in the National Assembly plenary session on Dec. 30.



If the additional appointment of justices proceeds smoothly, how long will it take to reach a conclusion?



The impeachment trial proceedings are set to officially begin on the first preparatory hearing date on Dec. 27.



The Constitutional Court must reach a conclusion within 180 days of receiving the case.



That would be June 12 of next year.



However, the prevailing view is that it will be difficult to extend beyond Apr. 18 of next year.



This is because two justices, Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son, will retire on that day.



Another variable is a provision in the Constitutional Court Act that allows for a request to suspend the impeachment trial if a criminal trial is underway for reasons such as impeachment.



If President Yoon is indicted for insurrection, he could request a suspension of the trial proceedings based on this provision.



If President Yoon's side does not agree to the use of evidence from the prosecution or special investigation team's records, the Constitutional Court may have to summon witnesses to the courtroom for questioning, which could slow down the proceedings.



This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.



