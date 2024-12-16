Ukraine claims N. Korean troops spotted in Kursk
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
This is news about the Ukraine war.
Reports of Ukrainian victories are increasingly mentioning North Korean troops.
Today, they released footage of bodies in a snowy field, claiming that North Korean troops were among them.
Our reporter Lee Seung-cheol has the story from Ukraine.
[Report]
In a snow-covered field, over 20 bodies are lined up.
The Ukrainian drone unit released this footage taken from the front lines in the Kursk region, claiming that the bodies include both Russian soldiers and North Korean troops.
The head of the information analysis center of Ukraine's National Security Council, along with a Telegram channel that provides exclusive footage from the front lines, has also been distributing videos related to 'North Korean troops.'
The footage shows units presumed to be North Korean troops either waiting in position or advancing.
[Zelensky/Ukraine President/Dec. 14: "Russia has begun to mobilize North Korean troops for attacks, and their numbers have noticeably increased. Russia is integrating North Korean troops into its units and deploying them in operations within Kursk."]
However, the footage released this time is mostly of very low resolution, making it difficult to determine whether they are actual North Korean soldiers.
In particular, the direct filming and release of footage from the front lines in Ukraine seems intended to highlight the full-scale participation of North Korean troops.
The Russian government has still not officially confirmed the deployment of the North's troops.
Instead, Russian military bloggers have recently claimed that North Korean troops deployed in the conflict zone of Kursk killed 300 Ukrainian soldiers and recaptured a village.
The public relations battle surrounding the North's troops is also intensifying.
This is Lee Seung-cheol reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine for KBS News.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Ukraine claims N. Korean troops spotted in Kursk
-
- 입력 2024-12-16 23:56:35
- 수정2024-12-17 00:02:04
This is news about the Ukraine war.
Reports of Ukrainian victories are increasingly mentioning North Korean troops.
Today, they released footage of bodies in a snowy field, claiming that North Korean troops were among them.
Our reporter Lee Seung-cheol has the story from Ukraine.
[Report]
In a snow-covered field, over 20 bodies are lined up.
The Ukrainian drone unit released this footage taken from the front lines in the Kursk region, claiming that the bodies include both Russian soldiers and North Korean troops.
The head of the information analysis center of Ukraine's National Security Council, along with a Telegram channel that provides exclusive footage from the front lines, has also been distributing videos related to 'North Korean troops.'
The footage shows units presumed to be North Korean troops either waiting in position or advancing.
[Zelensky/Ukraine President/Dec. 14: "Russia has begun to mobilize North Korean troops for attacks, and their numbers have noticeably increased. Russia is integrating North Korean troops into its units and deploying them in operations within Kursk."]
However, the footage released this time is mostly of very low resolution, making it difficult to determine whether they are actual North Korean soldiers.
In particular, the direct filming and release of footage from the front lines in Ukraine seems intended to highlight the full-scale participation of North Korean troops.
The Russian government has still not officially confirmed the deployment of the North's troops.
Instead, Russian military bloggers have recently claimed that North Korean troops deployed in the conflict zone of Kursk killed 300 Ukrainian soldiers and recaptured a village.
The public relations battle surrounding the North's troops is also intensifying.
This is Lee Seung-cheol reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine for KBS News.
-
-
이승철 기자 bullseye@kbs.co.kr이승철 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.