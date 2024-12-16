News 9

Ukraine claims N. Korean troops spotted in Kursk

[Anchor]

This is news about the Ukraine war.

Reports of Ukrainian victories are increasingly mentioning North Korean troops.

Today, they released footage of bodies in a snowy field, claiming that North Korean troops were among them.

Our reporter Lee Seung-cheol has the story from Ukraine.

[Report]

In a snow-covered field, over 20 bodies are lined up.

The Ukrainian drone unit released this footage taken from the front lines in the Kursk region, claiming that the bodies include both Russian soldiers and North Korean troops.

The head of the information analysis center of Ukraine's National Security Council, along with a Telegram channel that provides exclusive footage from the front lines, has also been distributing videos related to 'North Korean troops.'

The footage shows units presumed to be North Korean troops either waiting in position or advancing.

[Zelensky/Ukraine President/Dec. 14: "Russia has begun to mobilize North Korean troops for attacks, and their numbers have noticeably increased. Russia is integrating North Korean troops into its units and deploying them in operations within Kursk."]

However, the footage released this time is mostly of very low resolution, making it difficult to determine whether they are actual North Korean soldiers.

In particular, the direct filming and release of footage from the front lines in Ukraine seems intended to highlight the full-scale participation of North Korean troops.

The Russian government has still not officially confirmed the deployment of the North's troops.

Instead, Russian military bloggers have recently claimed that North Korean troops deployed in the conflict zone of Kursk killed 300 Ukrainian soldiers and recaptured a village.

The public relations battle surrounding the North's troops is also intensifying.

This is Lee Seung-cheol reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine for KBS News.

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.
