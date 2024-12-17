Woori Bank makes history with first scoreless quarter

동영상 고정 취소

An unbelievable record has emerged in women's professional basketball that is hard to believe for a professional game.



Woori Bank recorded 0 points in the first quarter, marking the first time in history that a team has finished a quarter without scoring.



Although ace player Kim Dan-bi was out due to elbow pain, Woori Bank's performance in the first quarter was extremely lethargic.



They shot and shot again, but all attempts missed the rim, and there were even ridiculous shots taken under time pressure.



Woori Bank attempted 16 shots but failed to make a single one, finishing the first quarter with a score of 0 in a manner unbefitting of a professional team.



This is the first scoreless quarter in the 28-year history of women's professional basketball, a record that does not even exist in men's professional basketball.



Woori Bank, which has left a stain in the history of women's basketball, suffered a 14-point defeat to Shinhan Bank with a performance unworthy of a second-place team in the league.



