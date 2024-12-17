News 9

Woori Bank makes history with first scoreless quarter

입력 2024.12.17 (00:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

An unbelievable record has emerged in women's professional basketball that is hard to believe for a professional game.

Woori Bank recorded 0 points in the first quarter, marking the first time in history that a team has finished a quarter without scoring.

Although ace player Kim Dan-bi was out due to elbow pain, Woori Bank's performance in the first quarter was extremely lethargic.

They shot and shot again, but all attempts missed the rim, and there were even ridiculous shots taken under time pressure.

Woori Bank attempted 16 shots but failed to make a single one, finishing the first quarter with a score of 0 in a manner unbefitting of a professional team.

This is the first scoreless quarter in the 28-year history of women's professional basketball, a record that does not even exist in men's professional basketball.

Woori Bank, which has left a stain in the history of women's basketball, suffered a 14-point defeat to Shinhan Bank with a performance unworthy of a second-place team in the league.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Woori Bank makes history with first scoreless quarter
    • 입력 2024-12-17 00:03:23
    News 9
An unbelievable record has emerged in women's professional basketball that is hard to believe for a professional game.

Woori Bank recorded 0 points in the first quarter, marking the first time in history that a team has finished a quarter without scoring.

Although ace player Kim Dan-bi was out due to elbow pain, Woori Bank's performance in the first quarter was extremely lethargic.

They shot and shot again, but all attempts missed the rim, and there were even ridiculous shots taken under time pressure.

Woori Bank attempted 16 shots but failed to make a single one, finishing the first quarter with a score of 0 in a manner unbefitting of a professional team.

This is the first scoreless quarter in the 28-year history of women's professional basketball, a record that does not even exist in men's professional basketball.

Woori Bank, which has left a stain in the history of women's basketball, suffered a 14-point defeat to Shinhan Bank with a performance unworthy of a second-place team in the league.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…<br>변호인단 대표에 김홍일

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…변호인단 대표에 김홍일
공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발

공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발
각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…<br>중요 길목마다 충돌

각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…중요 길목마다 충돌
[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”

[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.