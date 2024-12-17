News 9

Former minor party leader Cho Kuk begins prison term

[Anchor]

Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, who received a confirmed sentence of two years in prison last week, was incarcerated today (12.16).

While reflecting deeply on his flaws and limitations, Cho insisted that the prosecution should be dismantled.

Reporter Park Min-cheol has the story.

[Report]

Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk was incarcerated this morning at the Seoul Detention Center.

This comes just four days after the Supreme Court confirmed his two-year prison sentence on Dec. 12 for allegations of his children's college entrance exam fraud and the cover-up of a Blue House investigation.

[Cho Kuk/Former Rebuilding Korea Party Leader: "I do not agree with the factual judgment and legal application of the court's ruling, but I humbly accept the Supreme Court's decision..."]

Cho stated, "I will deeply reflect on my flaws and limitations," and claimed, "What remains is the dismantling of the prosecution."

After speaking for about five minutes, he entered the detention center to the cheers of his supporters.

["We are Cho Kuk! We are Cho Kuk!"]

The prosecution initially notified Cho to appear at the detention center by Dec. 13.

In response, Cho requested a postponement, stating that he needed time for the transition of the party leadership, and the prosecution accepted this request, leading to his incarceration today.

Considering his address, it is expected that Cho will be transferred to Anyang Correctional Institution for his incarceration.

Cho's scheduled release date is set for Dec. 15, 2026.

Even after the completion of his sentence, his eligibility to run for office will be restricted for five years, preventing him from participating in elections during this period.

However, there is a possibility of changes if measures such as pardon or restoration of rights are implemented.

Cho's proportional representation seat in the National Assembly was succeeded by Professor Paik Sun-hee of Seoul Theological University’s Department of Social Welfare on Dec. 13.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party lawmaker Park Ji-won appeared on KBS Radio and stated, "The political environment will not allow him to live for two years," adding, "When a new regime comes in, he will be pardoned and restored."

This is KBS News, Park Min-cheol.

