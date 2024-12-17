What is the path of 'politician Han Dong-hoon'?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's take a closer look at the movements in the political landscape with reporter Kim Jin-ho.



Reporter Kim, shall we start with Representative Han Dong-hoon?



He has been down for five months; can he make a comeback in the current situation?



[Reporter]



Yes, I believe there is a possibility.



If we assume an early presidential election, Representative Han is still one of the candidates with high approval ratings.



That is why, although his camp claims there is no basis for it, rumors about the formation of a new party are already circulating.



In a different context, Lee Jun-seok, a member of the Reform Party who stepped down as the leader of the People Power Party, hinted that if former leader Han continues in politics, they might meet someday, leaving a lingering thought.



[Anchor]



There are also predictions that the pro-Yoon faction will not let this go easily.



[Reporter]



That's right.



The pro-Han faction is responding immediately to the pro-Yoon faction's offensive, intensifying the factional struggle.



Shin Ji-ho, the deputy head of the pro-Han faction's strategic planning, mentioned that "there are even talks of expelling former leader Han through a party member audit on the party bulletin board," conveying the atmosphere within the party.



Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo has also urged that a severe punishment of 'suspension of party membership' should be imposed on the lawmakers who expressed support for impeachment.



In the midst of this conflict, former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min made a sharp comment.



He sarcastically asked, "Who betrayed whom? Should we protect a president who committed a serious crime until the end? Are we some kind of gang?"



[Anchor]



The most important thing is public sentiment, isn't it?



However, there are reports that a wave of defections from the People Power Party has begun?



[Reporter]



Yes, I have brought a document that was accidentally disclosed to reporters, which is an internal document of the People Power Party.



The martial law was declared on the night of December 3, and from the 4th to the 15th, a total of 7,745 people have left the People Power Party over the course of 12 days.



Among them, over 6,000 are loyal party members, making up the majority.



About 2,000 people have also defected from the Yeongnam region.



This exodus of party sentiment is not a signal that floor leader Kwon Seong-dong can take lightly.



[Anchor]



Yes, the party may be in turmoil for a while, but stabilizing the government is an urgent matter in any case.



[Reporter]



Yes, looking at the actions of main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung, it is clear that he is markedly different from before.



He is showing a focus on stabilizing the government and managing the chaos.



This stance can also be seen in a document prepared by the Democratic Party right after the impeachment vote, which outlines their response strategy.



They presented 'stability and restraint' as key themes, emphasizing 'government stability and recovery of people's livelihoods' and 'safeguarding the constitution and overcoming internal strife.'



[Anchor]



It seems that the meeting between Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and acting People Power Party leader Kwon Seong-dong is already facing some friction before it even starts.



[Reporter]



Yes, DP leader Lee Jae-myung and acting PPP leader Kwon Seong-dong are scheduled to meet on Wednesday (12.18) at 2 PM.



However, even the terminology used to describe this meeting shows differences from both sides.



The People Power Party referred to it as a 'meeting' or 'gathering,' while the Democratic Party insisted it should be seen as a courtesy visit rather than a meeting.



They emphasized that it is not a place to meet with an agenda to derive political agreements.



Ultimately, it was summarized as a kind of 'introductory meeting,' and there is great interest in what will be mentioned during their meeting on Wednesday.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!