Son Heung-min stars with goal and 2 assists against Southampton

입력 2024.12.17 (00:12)

[Anchor]

Tottenham's Son Heung-min proves to be a problem solver whenever he faces this team.

In the Premier League match against Southampton, he played only the first 45 minutes but managed to score his 6th goal of the season and provide 2 assists, leading his team to a resounding victory.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Just three days ago, Son Heung-min had played the full match in the Europa League, and he continued his rigorous schedule by starting as a left winger.

Just 37 seconds into the first half, Maddison scored a thunderous opening goal, which energized Son Heung-min.

In the 12th minute, he struck a powerful left-footed shot from a cross that came in from the right, adding another goal.

[Commentary: "He scores against his favorite Premiere League opponent."]

This was his 6th goal of the season.

After tasting the goal, Son Heung-min jumped into assist action.

In the 25th minute, Son Heung-min's pass was converted into a goal by Pape Sarr, earning him an assist.

Just before the end of the first half, he delivered a sensational outside-of-the-foot pass to Maddison, leading to the 5th goal.

With the score reaching 5-0 before the end of the first half, the home fans of last-placed Southampton began to leave the stadium one by one.

Son Heung-min was named the best player by the Premier League office despite only playing the first half, and he also recorded the highest rating.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "They were brilliant you know. To go out there and still try play to our identity, still try to play the football we want to..."]

With 2 additional assists, Son Heung-min became the all-time leader in assists for Tottenham with a total of 68.

After receiving a commemorative jersey, Son Heung-min expressed on social media that the performance level we expect was achieved and that he is proud of his Tottenham teammates.

Son Heung-min has shown a particularly strong performance against Southampton, including a game in 2020 where he scored 4 goals at once.

With today's match, he has a total of 18 matches against Southampton, scoring 13 goals and providing 8 assists, making Southampton the team against which he has recorded the most attacking points.

KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

