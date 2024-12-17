News 9

‘Nuunuu TV’ operator arrested for illegal streaming

입력 2024.12.17 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The operator of 'Nuunuu TV', which illegally streamed domestic and international OTT programs, has been brought to trial.

It is reported that the money this operator made from setting up illegal sites amounts to 1.8 billion won.

During the search and seizure process, luxury foreign cars, watches, and even Bitcoin were discovered.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has the details.

[Report]

Investigators storm into an officetel in the city center and apprehend a man.

["You are being arrested on charges of copyright law violation."]

In the underground parking lot, a luxury foreign sedan owned by this man is also found.

The arrested man is the operator of 'Nuunuu TV', the largest copyright infringement site in the country, which was established in 2021. He accessed famous OTT accounts purchased under other people's names through a recruiter and illegally streamed or reproduced dramas and movies using programs.

After the crackdown led to the closure of the site, he opened two additional sites, and over 1.14 million dramas, movies, and webtoons were illegally shared across the three sites.

He also promoted gambling sites to visitors of the site, and the money he made has reached 1.8 billion won in just the last five months.

To evade law enforcement, he set up servers overseas and frequently changed domains.

To save on transmission costs, the operator employed a so-called 'P2P' technology that allowed other users watching the same video to automatically distribute the files instead of sending all the content himself.

[Kim Chan/Head of Investigation Planning Team, Copyright Protection Division, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism: "(The operators) bear the costs of servers and traffic. By effectively sharing videos among users, (the users) assist the operator..."]

The investigative authorities have closed all the related sites and seized luxury vehicles, high-end watches, and Bitcoin owned by the operator as criminal proceeds.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • ‘Nuunuu TV’ operator arrested for illegal streaming
    • 입력 2024-12-17 00:22:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

The operator of 'Nuunuu TV', which illegally streamed domestic and international OTT programs, has been brought to trial.

It is reported that the money this operator made from setting up illegal sites amounts to 1.8 billion won.

During the search and seizure process, luxury foreign cars, watches, and even Bitcoin were discovered.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has the details.

[Report]

Investigators storm into an officetel in the city center and apprehend a man.

["You are being arrested on charges of copyright law violation."]

In the underground parking lot, a luxury foreign sedan owned by this man is also found.

The arrested man is the operator of 'Nuunuu TV', the largest copyright infringement site in the country, which was established in 2021. He accessed famous OTT accounts purchased under other people's names through a recruiter and illegally streamed or reproduced dramas and movies using programs.

After the crackdown led to the closure of the site, he opened two additional sites, and over 1.14 million dramas, movies, and webtoons were illegally shared across the three sites.

He also promoted gambling sites to visitors of the site, and the money he made has reached 1.8 billion won in just the last five months.

To evade law enforcement, he set up servers overseas and frequently changed domains.

To save on transmission costs, the operator employed a so-called 'P2P' technology that allowed other users watching the same video to automatically distribute the files instead of sending all the content himself.

[Kim Chan/Head of Investigation Planning Team, Copyright Protection Division, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism: "(The operators) bear the costs of servers and traffic. By effectively sharing videos among users, (the users) assist the operator..."]

The investigative authorities have closed all the related sites and seized luxury vehicles, high-end watches, and Bitcoin owned by the operator as criminal proceeds.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.
정해주
정해주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…<br>변호인단 대표에 김홍일

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…변호인단 대표에 김홍일
공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발

공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발
각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…<br>중요 길목마다 충돌

각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…중요 길목마다 충돌
[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”

[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.