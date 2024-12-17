‘Nuunuu TV’ operator arrested for illegal streaming

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The operator of 'Nuunuu TV', which illegally streamed domestic and international OTT programs, has been brought to trial.



It is reported that the money this operator made from setting up illegal sites amounts to 1.8 billion won.



During the search and seizure process, luxury foreign cars, watches, and even Bitcoin were discovered.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has the details.



[Report]



Investigators storm into an officetel in the city center and apprehend a man.



["You are being arrested on charges of copyright law violation."]



In the underground parking lot, a luxury foreign sedan owned by this man is also found.



The arrested man is the operator of 'Nuunuu TV', the largest copyright infringement site in the country, which was established in 2021. He accessed famous OTT accounts purchased under other people's names through a recruiter and illegally streamed or reproduced dramas and movies using programs.



After the crackdown led to the closure of the site, he opened two additional sites, and over 1.14 million dramas, movies, and webtoons were illegally shared across the three sites.



He also promoted gambling sites to visitors of the site, and the money he made has reached 1.8 billion won in just the last five months.



To evade law enforcement, he set up servers overseas and frequently changed domains.



To save on transmission costs, the operator employed a so-called 'P2P' technology that allowed other users watching the same video to automatically distribute the files instead of sending all the content himself.



[Kim Chan/Head of Investigation Planning Team, Copyright Protection Division, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism: "(The operators) bear the costs of servers and traffic. By effectively sharing videos among users, (the users) assist the operator..."]



The investigative authorities have closed all the related sites and seized luxury vehicles, high-end watches, and Bitcoin owned by the operator as criminal proceeds.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



