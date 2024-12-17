People Power Party accuses Lee Jae-myung of trial delay

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party, which is in crisis due to the impeachment situation, is highlighting the judicial risks of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.



They have filed a petition with the court requesting that even a public defender be appointed, claiming that Lee is delaying the trial process by not appointing a lawyer.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.



[Report]



The first trial guilty verdict against Representative Lee Jae-myung under the Public Official Election Act was issued on Nov. 15.



However, Lee has not appointed a lawyer for the appeal for a month.



As the notification of the receipt of the lawsuit records has not been made, the appeal trial has not even started.



The deadline for the appeal trial as stipulated by the election law is three months.



The People Power Party submitted a petition to the Seoul High Court, stating that a swift trial must take place.



They requested that a public defender be appointed, claiming it is the same trial delay tactic used by former lawmaker Choi Kang-wook to postpone Supreme Court hearings.



[Joo Jin-woo/Member of the National Assembly/Chairman of Legal Advisory Committee of People Power Party: "(Representative Lee Jae-myung), if you are innocent and confident, please stop trying to delay the trial by receiving the lawsuit documents and appointing a lawyer."]



The People Power Party also adopted a resolution at the party level.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Acting Party Leader of People Power Party and Floor Leader: "The one who has delayed the trial process is none other than Representative Lee Jae-myung. Everyone knows that he wants to become president by holding a presidential election before his guilty verdict."]



As the so-called 'Cherry Blossom Election' possibility is being raised, the ruling party's offensive regarding Lee's judicial risks is expected to intensify.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



