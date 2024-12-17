News 9

Ex-goalkeeper Yoo Yeon-soo begins new chapter as para shooter

입력 2024.12.17 (01:54) 수정 2024.12.17 (01:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yoo Yeon-soo, a former Jeju United goalkeeper who retired due to a tragic car accident, is starting a new chapter as a para shooting athlete.

He has set his sights on achieving his dream of becoming a national team representative, a goal he could not fulfill during his soccer career.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Last summer, while watching the moment of a gold medal victory in para shooting at the Paris Paralympics, Yoo Yeon-soo decided to begin his journey as a para shooting athlete.

Having joined a professional para sports team, Yoo has officially embarked on his second life, determined to pursue an unfulfilled dream.

[Yoo Yeon-soo/BDH Paras: "I will work hard to wear the Taegeuk mark on my left chest, which is a goal I couldn't achieve when I was playing football, and to become a person who can give strength and hope to those who support me."]

With the exceptional focus he honed as a professional soccer goalkeeper, Yoo is drawing significant attention in the para sports world.

["More, more, more, more, more!"]

Although still a novice learning the basics of shooting, he is steadily working toward his dream stage in four years.

[Yoo Yeon-soo/BDH Paras: "Since I worked really hard when I was playing football, I want to set my goal for the LA (Paralympics) in four years and show a wonderful performance."]

Yoo Yeon-soo, who had to suddenly say goodbye to the field due to a traffic accident caused by a drunk driver, says he wants to become a symbol of hope in this new opportunity that has allowed him to rekindle his dream of representing the national team.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-goalkeeper Yoo Yeon-soo begins new chapter as para shooter
    • 입력 2024-12-17 01:54:57
    • 수정2024-12-17 01:55:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yoo Yeon-soo, a former Jeju United goalkeeper who retired due to a tragic car accident, is starting a new chapter as a para shooting athlete.

He has set his sights on achieving his dream of becoming a national team representative, a goal he could not fulfill during his soccer career.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Last summer, while watching the moment of a gold medal victory in para shooting at the Paris Paralympics, Yoo Yeon-soo decided to begin his journey as a para shooting athlete.

Having joined a professional para sports team, Yoo has officially embarked on his second life, determined to pursue an unfulfilled dream.

[Yoo Yeon-soo/BDH Paras: "I will work hard to wear the Taegeuk mark on my left chest, which is a goal I couldn't achieve when I was playing football, and to become a person who can give strength and hope to those who support me."]

With the exceptional focus he honed as a professional soccer goalkeeper, Yoo is drawing significant attention in the para sports world.

["More, more, more, more, more!"]

Although still a novice learning the basics of shooting, he is steadily working toward his dream stage in four years.

[Yoo Yeon-soo/BDH Paras: "Since I worked really hard when I was playing football, I want to set my goal for the LA (Paralympics) in four years and show a wonderful performance."]

Yoo Yeon-soo, who had to suddenly say goodbye to the field due to a traffic accident caused by a drunk driver, says he wants to become a symbol of hope in this new opportunity that has allowed him to rekindle his dream of representing the national team.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…<br>변호인단 대표에 김홍일

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…변호인단 대표에 김홍일
공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발

공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발
각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…<br>중요 길목마다 충돌

각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…중요 길목마다 충돌
[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”

[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.