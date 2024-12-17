Ex-goalkeeper Yoo Yeon-soo begins new chapter as para shooter
Yoo Yeon-soo, a former Jeju United goalkeeper who retired due to a tragic car accident, is starting a new chapter as a para shooting athlete.
He has set his sights on achieving his dream of becoming a national team representative, a goal he could not fulfill during his soccer career.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Last summer, while watching the moment of a gold medal victory in para shooting at the Paris Paralympics, Yoo Yeon-soo decided to begin his journey as a para shooting athlete.
Having joined a professional para sports team, Yoo has officially embarked on his second life, determined to pursue an unfulfilled dream.
[Yoo Yeon-soo/BDH Paras: "I will work hard to wear the Taegeuk mark on my left chest, which is a goal I couldn't achieve when I was playing football, and to become a person who can give strength and hope to those who support me."]
With the exceptional focus he honed as a professional soccer goalkeeper, Yoo is drawing significant attention in the para sports world.
["More, more, more, more, more!"]
Although still a novice learning the basics of shooting, he is steadily working toward his dream stage in four years.
[Yoo Yeon-soo/BDH Paras: "Since I worked really hard when I was playing football, I want to set my goal for the LA (Paralympics) in four years and show a wonderful performance."]
Yoo Yeon-soo, who had to suddenly say goodbye to the field due to a traffic accident caused by a drunk driver, says he wants to become a symbol of hope in this new opportunity that has allowed him to rekindle his dream of representing the national team.
This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우 기자 bergkamp@kbs.co.kr
