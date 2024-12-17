Ex-goalkeeper Yoo Yeon-soo begins new chapter as para shooter

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yoo Yeon-soo, a former Jeju United goalkeeper who retired due to a tragic car accident, is starting a new chapter as a para shooting athlete.



He has set his sights on achieving his dream of becoming a national team representative, a goal he could not fulfill during his soccer career.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



Last summer, while watching the moment of a gold medal victory in para shooting at the Paris Paralympics, Yoo Yeon-soo decided to begin his journey as a para shooting athlete.



Having joined a professional para sports team, Yoo has officially embarked on his second life, determined to pursue an unfulfilled dream.



[Yoo Yeon-soo/BDH Paras: "I will work hard to wear the Taegeuk mark on my left chest, which is a goal I couldn't achieve when I was playing football, and to become a person who can give strength and hope to those who support me."]



With the exceptional focus he honed as a professional soccer goalkeeper, Yoo is drawing significant attention in the para sports world.



["More, more, more, more, more!"]



Although still a novice learning the basics of shooting, he is steadily working toward his dream stage in four years.



[Yoo Yeon-soo/BDH Paras: "Since I worked really hard when I was playing football, I want to set my goal for the LA (Paralympics) in four years and show a wonderful performance."]



Yoo Yeon-soo, who had to suddenly say goodbye to the field due to a traffic accident caused by a drunk driver, says he wants to become a symbol of hope in this new opportunity that has allowed him to rekindle his dream of representing the national team.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



