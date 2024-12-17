News 9

Rising interior platform scams spark consumer concerns

입력 2024.12.17 (01:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These days, many people are using intermediary platforms to find interior design companies.

However, there are increasing cases where contractors take the money and disappear.

The government has come up with measures, but consumer anxiety remains high.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the story.

[Report]

Yang Jeong-mi searched for an interior company to open a restaurant last May.

She connected with a company through a platform app.

[Yang Jeong-mi/Victim of Interior Fraud: "It was convenient because I could contact multiple companies at once. I didn't have to go around looking for them. The professionals come directly to the site."]

She sent 18 million won as a deposit, but no one showed up on the construction day.

The contractor was a fraud suspect wanted by the police.

[○○ Platform Customer Service/Voice Altered: "(Can we stop this person from operating now?) (Whether their activity is suspended) is personal information, so we can't provide that."]

Under current law, telecommunication sales businesses have numerous consumer protection obligations.

However, if classified as intermediaries, they are mostly exempt from these obligations.

Consumers trust the platform to choose a company, but legally, the intermediaries have almost no protective duties.

The Fair Trade Commission has decided to enter into a voluntary agreement with four interior intermediary platform companies.

If a deposit is embezzled beyond a certain threshold, they will be blocked from being exposed on the platform, and companies registered as professional construction businesses will receive a 'badge' or similar recognition.

[Jo Hong-seon/Vice Chairman of the Fair Trade Commission: "In non-face-to-face transactions, I believe that trust among market participants is the most important. I hope the intermediary market becomes a more trustworthy market."]

As consumer damage continues, this is a kind of stopgap measure, but the lack of enforceability in the agreement presents a fundamental limitation.

Consumers still have no way to know if the company has previously committed fraud or if their services were satisfactory.

This is Lee Do-yoon from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rising interior platform scams spark consumer concerns
    • 입력 2024-12-17 01:54:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

These days, many people are using intermediary platforms to find interior design companies.

However, there are increasing cases where contractors take the money and disappear.

The government has come up with measures, but consumer anxiety remains high.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the story.

[Report]

Yang Jeong-mi searched for an interior company to open a restaurant last May.

She connected with a company through a platform app.

[Yang Jeong-mi/Victim of Interior Fraud: "It was convenient because I could contact multiple companies at once. I didn't have to go around looking for them. The professionals come directly to the site."]

She sent 18 million won as a deposit, but no one showed up on the construction day.

The contractor was a fraud suspect wanted by the police.

[○○ Platform Customer Service/Voice Altered: "(Can we stop this person from operating now?) (Whether their activity is suspended) is personal information, so we can't provide that."]

Under current law, telecommunication sales businesses have numerous consumer protection obligations.

However, if classified as intermediaries, they are mostly exempt from these obligations.

Consumers trust the platform to choose a company, but legally, the intermediaries have almost no protective duties.

The Fair Trade Commission has decided to enter into a voluntary agreement with four interior intermediary platform companies.

If a deposit is embezzled beyond a certain threshold, they will be blocked from being exposed on the platform, and companies registered as professional construction businesses will receive a 'badge' or similar recognition.

[Jo Hong-seon/Vice Chairman of the Fair Trade Commission: "In non-face-to-face transactions, I believe that trust among market participants is the most important. I hope the intermediary market becomes a more trustworthy market."]

As consumer damage continues, this is a kind of stopgap measure, but the lack of enforceability in the agreement presents a fundamental limitation.

Consumers still have no way to know if the company has previously committed fraud or if their services were satisfactory.

This is Lee Do-yoon from KBS News.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…<br>변호인단 대표에 김홍일

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…변호인단 대표에 김홍일
공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발

공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발
각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…<br>중요 길목마다 충돌

각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…중요 길목마다 충돌
[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”

[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.