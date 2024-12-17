News 9

Yang Min-hyeok heads to London to join Tottenham

입력 2024.12.17 (01:54) 수정 2024.12.17 (01:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yang Min-hyeok, who has shaken up the K League this season, departed for London today to join Tottenham.

He expressed his eagerness to team up with his senior national team player and Tottenham captain Son Heung-min.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

On the day he boarded the flight to London to join Tottenham, Yang Min-hyeok, who couldn't sleep due to nervousness, started his day by watching Tottenham's match.

[Yang Min-hyeok/Tottenham: "I couldn't sleep well, so I watched the Tottenham game. (Son Heung-min) is such a great player, so I thought it was natural for him to perform well."]

Leaving behind a dazzling year as the best super rookie in the K League, he is now in the position of a challenger aiming to secure a starting spot again, but the determination of this 18-year-old high school student is exceptional.

[Yang Min-hyeok/Tottenham: "I think I'm a bit smaller and a bit more agile, so I feel more confident in my burst of speed. I want to go quickly and show my skills and play together."]

It's time to showcase the English conversation skills he has developed through tutoring.

Yang Min-hyeok has also prepared a self-introduction to share with his Tottenham teammates.

[Yang Min-hyeok/Tottenham: "Hello, my name is Min-hyeok Yang. It's an honor to be here. Nice to meet you."]

Yang Min-hyeok, the 16th and youngest Korean Premier League player in history, is stepping onto his dream stage.

Standing at the starting line of a new journey, he dreams of roaming the field with his senior Son Heung-min as the 'Korean duo'.

[Yang Min-hyeok/Tottenham: "I'm going to Tottenham where Hyung-min is, so I hope he will take good care of me. I will learn a lot from him and work hard."]

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yang Min-hyeok heads to London to join Tottenham
    • 입력 2024-12-17 01:54:57
    • 수정2024-12-17 01:56:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yang Min-hyeok, who has shaken up the K League this season, departed for London today to join Tottenham.

He expressed his eagerness to team up with his senior national team player and Tottenham captain Son Heung-min.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

On the day he boarded the flight to London to join Tottenham, Yang Min-hyeok, who couldn't sleep due to nervousness, started his day by watching Tottenham's match.

[Yang Min-hyeok/Tottenham: "I couldn't sleep well, so I watched the Tottenham game. (Son Heung-min) is such a great player, so I thought it was natural for him to perform well."]

Leaving behind a dazzling year as the best super rookie in the K League, he is now in the position of a challenger aiming to secure a starting spot again, but the determination of this 18-year-old high school student is exceptional.

[Yang Min-hyeok/Tottenham: "I think I'm a bit smaller and a bit more agile, so I feel more confident in my burst of speed. I want to go quickly and show my skills and play together."]

It's time to showcase the English conversation skills he has developed through tutoring.

Yang Min-hyeok has also prepared a self-introduction to share with his Tottenham teammates.

[Yang Min-hyeok/Tottenham: "Hello, my name is Min-hyeok Yang. It's an honor to be here. Nice to meet you."]

Yang Min-hyeok, the 16th and youngest Korean Premier League player in history, is stepping onto his dream stage.

Standing at the starting line of a new journey, he dreams of roaming the field with his senior Son Heung-min as the 'Korean duo'.

[Yang Min-hyeok/Tottenham: "I'm going to Tottenham where Hyung-min is, so I hope he will take good care of me. I will learn a lot from him and work hard."]

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…<br>변호인단 대표에 김홍일

윤 대통령 2차 소환통보…변호인단 대표에 김홍일
공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발

공조본도 소환 통보…출석요구서 전달은 불발
각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…<br>중요 길목마다 충돌

각자 가는 검경 계엄 수사…중요 길목마다 충돌
[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”

[단독] 여인형, 총선 직후 부정선거 자료 요구…방첩사 내부서도 “근거없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.