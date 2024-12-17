Yang Min-hyeok heads to London to join Tottenham

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yang Min-hyeok, who has shaken up the K League this season, departed for London today to join Tottenham.



He expressed his eagerness to team up with his senior national team player and Tottenham captain Son Heung-min.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



On the day he boarded the flight to London to join Tottenham, Yang Min-hyeok, who couldn't sleep due to nervousness, started his day by watching Tottenham's match.



[Yang Min-hyeok/Tottenham: "I couldn't sleep well, so I watched the Tottenham game. (Son Heung-min) is such a great player, so I thought it was natural for him to perform well."]



Leaving behind a dazzling year as the best super rookie in the K League, he is now in the position of a challenger aiming to secure a starting spot again, but the determination of this 18-year-old high school student is exceptional.



[Yang Min-hyeok/Tottenham: "I think I'm a bit smaller and a bit more agile, so I feel more confident in my burst of speed. I want to go quickly and show my skills and play together."]



It's time to showcase the English conversation skills he has developed through tutoring.



Yang Min-hyeok has also prepared a self-introduction to share with his Tottenham teammates.



[Yang Min-hyeok/Tottenham: "Hello, my name is Min-hyeok Yang. It's an honor to be here. Nice to meet you."]



Yang Min-hyeok, the 16th and youngest Korean Premier League player in history, is stepping onto his dream stage.



Standing at the starting line of a new journey, he dreams of roaming the field with his senior Son Heung-min as the 'Korean duo'.



[Yang Min-hyeok/Tottenham: "I'm going to Tottenham where Hyung-min is, so I hope he will take good care of me. I will learn a lot from him and work hard."]



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



