Austin Dean shouts, “Invincible LG, Eternal Twins!”

[Anchor]



LG Twins' foreign player Austin Dean, known as the team's lucky charm, crossed the Pacific to keep his promise to fans during his break.



Austin passionately sang his cheering song and expressed his desire to remain an eternal LG player.



This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.



[Report]



Austin, who was nominated for the first baseman category at the Golden Glove Awards, was the only foreign player to participate.



To keep his promise to fans, Austin came all the way from the U.S. and danced joyfully.



[Kim Seong-han/Former KIA Tigers Manager: "The winner of the first baseman category is LG's Austin!"]



He was named the owner of the golden glove, surpassing home run king Davidson.



[Austin/LG: "Wow~wow~wow! This honor wouldn't be possible without my amazing teammates and my coaches. I'm deeply honored to be a part of this League and I will continue to give my all. Thank you!"]



In his debut year, Austin became the first foreign player for LG to hit a ground home run and contributed to the team's Korean Series victory. In his second year, he made history by becoming the first player in the club's history to win the RBI title.



Austin expressed his strong will to remain an eternal Twins player by singing his cheering song himself.



[Austin/LG: "Invincible LG's Austin Dean~~! I love it here. I love my teammates, and I feel part of the family. I would like to finish up my career as an LG Twins honestly."]



He also hinted at a counterattack against Samsung Lions' Kim Yun-su, who became his natural enemy in this season's playoffs.



He vowed to use his lesson from going 0 for 3 as motivation for next season.



[Austin/LG: "I'm pretty sure we're going to face each other a lot more this season, but you know, I welcome it, and you know, we can be friends, right?"]



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



