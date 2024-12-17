[News Today] PROSECUTORS SUMMON YOON AGAIN
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Following the parliament's impeachment motion against him on Saturday, President Yoon Suk Yeol has received another summons from the prosecution for insurrection. He assembled his legal team in preparation for the investigation and impeachment proceedings. The prosecution may consider arresting him should he fail to comply with the summons.
[REPORT]
The prosecution's special investigation team sent a second summons to President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law.
Previously, Yoon rejected prosecutors' first request to appear for questioning, saying that he had not completed selecting his legal team.
Now, he has formed his defense counsel, led by Kim Hong-il, former chairman of the Korea Communications Commission.
Kim first built a relationship with President Yoon when they were working as prosecutors. He served as the head of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission and the Korea Communications Commission under the Yoon administration.
It is known that Yun Gap-geun, former chief prosecutor of the Daegu High Prosecutors' Office, has joined the president's defense team as well.
Amid speculations that with the formation of the defense counsel, the president may accept prosecutors' subpoena, prosecutors are reportedly considering taking Yoon into custody if he again refuses to show up for questioning.
Separately, prosecutors plan to focus on probes into Kwak Jong-keun and Lee Jin-woo, key leaders of the Martial Law Command.
Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, arrested last Saturday, has been summoned by military prosecutors.
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su who served as the chief martial law commander, also face an arrest.
Shortly after martial law was declared on December 3, an unconstitutional military decree barring all political activities was issued under Park's name.
Prosecutors plan to look into the president's involvement in the process of drafting and announcing the decree as Park is arrested.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] PROSECUTORS SUMMON YOON AGAIN
-
- 입력 2024-12-17 16:13:05
- 수정2024-12-17 16:13:49
[LEAD]
Following the parliament's impeachment motion against him on Saturday, President Yoon Suk Yeol has received another summons from the prosecution for insurrection. He assembled his legal team in preparation for the investigation and impeachment proceedings. The prosecution may consider arresting him should he fail to comply with the summons.
[REPORT]
The prosecution's special investigation team sent a second summons to President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law.
Previously, Yoon rejected prosecutors' first request to appear for questioning, saying that he had not completed selecting his legal team.
Now, he has formed his defense counsel, led by Kim Hong-il, former chairman of the Korea Communications Commission.
Kim first built a relationship with President Yoon when they were working as prosecutors. He served as the head of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission and the Korea Communications Commission under the Yoon administration.
It is known that Yun Gap-geun, former chief prosecutor of the Daegu High Prosecutors' Office, has joined the president's defense team as well.
Amid speculations that with the formation of the defense counsel, the president may accept prosecutors' subpoena, prosecutors are reportedly considering taking Yoon into custody if he again refuses to show up for questioning.
Separately, prosecutors plan to focus on probes into Kwak Jong-keun and Lee Jin-woo, key leaders of the Martial Law Command.
Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, arrested last Saturday, has been summoned by military prosecutors.
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su who served as the chief martial law commander, also face an arrest.
Shortly after martial law was declared on December 3, an unconstitutional military decree barring all political activities was issued under Park's name.
Prosecutors plan to look into the president's involvement in the process of drafting and announcing the decree as Park is arrested.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.