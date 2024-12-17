[News Today] PROSECUTORS SUMMON YOON AGAIN

입력 2024-12-17 16:13:05 수정 2024-12-17 16:13:49 News Today





[LEAD]

Following the parliament's impeachment motion against him on Saturday, President Yoon Suk Yeol has received another summons from the prosecution for insurrection. He assembled his legal team in preparation for the investigation and impeachment proceedings. The prosecution may consider arresting him should he fail to comply with the summons.



[REPORT]

The prosecution's special investigation team sent a second summons to President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law.



Previously, Yoon rejected prosecutors' first request to appear for questioning, saying that he had not completed selecting his legal team.



Now, he has formed his defense counsel, led by Kim Hong-il, former chairman of the Korea Communications Commission.



Kim first built a relationship with President Yoon when they were working as prosecutors. He served as the head of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission and the Korea Communications Commission under the Yoon administration.



It is known that Yun Gap-geun, former chief prosecutor of the Daegu High Prosecutors' Office, has joined the president's defense team as well.



Amid speculations that with the formation of the defense counsel, the president may accept prosecutors' subpoena, prosecutors are reportedly considering taking Yoon into custody if he again refuses to show up for questioning.



Separately, prosecutors plan to focus on probes into Kwak Jong-keun and Lee Jin-woo, key leaders of the Martial Law Command.



Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, arrested last Saturday, has been summoned by military prosecutors.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su who served as the chief martial law commander, also face an arrest.



Shortly after martial law was declared on December 3, an unconstitutional military decree barring all political activities was issued under Park's name.



Prosecutors plan to look into the president's involvement in the process of drafting and announcing the decree as Park is arrested.