[News Today] YOON IMPEACHMENT HEARING ON 27TH

The Constitutional Court has held its first official meeting on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, scheduling the initial hearing. Justice Cheong Hyung-sik, appointed by Yoon, will preside as chief justice. The first preparatory hearing is set for the 27th.
[REPORT]
Constitutional Court justice Cheong Hyung-sik has been designated as the lead justice for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.
Cheong was appointed to the court by Yoon last December.
He previously served as a senior judge at the Seoul Administrative Court. He was also president of the Seoul Bankruptcy Court and Daejeon High Court.
In 2015, he was chosen as an exemplary judge in an evaluation by the Seoul Bar Association.
Justice Lee Mi-sun has been tasked with organizing key points of contention and evidence examination.
The first preparatory hearing is set for 2 p.m. on December 27.
The court said that on this day it will secure investigation records from law enforcement agencies including the prosecution.
When asked whether the hearing will be suspended if a criminal trial on Yoon begins, the Constitutional Court only said that is a matter of the court in question to decide.
Also under spotlight is whether the three vacancies at the nine-member Constitutional Court will be filled within this month.
Under law, the court can hear cases with at least seven judges in attendance. So in theory, it's difficult for a six-member bench to deliver an impeachment trial.
However, due to a constitutional injunction filed by the chair of the Korea Communications Commission Lee Jin-sook, who is also on impeachment trial, the regulation's effect has been suspended, allowing the trial to proceed.
However there are calls for the three vacancies to be filled quickly to ensure the legitimacy of the trial.
Parliament plans to hold hearings on the candidates starting on Monday and process the appointment motions at a plenary session on the 30th.
