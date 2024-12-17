[News Today] DP CALLS FOR CONSULTATIVE BODY
[LEAD]
Amid such chaos, the Democratic Party is emphasizing governance stability and persistently calls for the People Power Party's participation in the bipartisan consultative body. It's calling for economic and livelihood recovery and is rapidly advancing relevant legislation.
[REPORT]
"If the People Power Party intends to improve the economy and the people's lives, it is free to take the lead."
Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung said this to urge the ruling party's participation in a bipartisan consultative body to stabilize state affairs and address livelihood issues.
Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
There are no sides when it comes to stabilizing state affairs and improving people's livelihoods. I ask for the formation of a consultative body.
The main opposition party leader is offering to join hands to minimize confusion in state administration rather than calculating political gains. He says he will not take issues with the name, format or substance of the consultative body.
Lee has accepted PPP acting leader Kweon Seong-dong's offer to meet. Their meeting is slated for Wednesday.
It will be their first meeting since Kweon took the post, but they are likely to discuss the PPP's participation in the consultative body as well.
The DP chair, who has been expanding his political presence to the economy and foreign policy sectors, has recently met with officials from the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.
He stressed that although political instability in Korea has affected the economy, things will stabilize soon in line with legal procedures.
Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
This temporary tumult is an opportunity to make low-cost investment in Korea.
The Democratic Party, while stressing its role as the number one political party in the National Assembly, is stepping up the passage of bills on improving people's livelihoods.
It has also vowed to launch a taskforce on reviving domestic consumption and helping small businesses.
