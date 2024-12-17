[News Today] ROSÉ, TWICE BOAST BILLBOARD SUCCESS
[LEAD]
This week, female K-pop stars are making headlines on Billboard's main albums chart. Twice's new mini-album 'Strategy' reached fourth place, while Blackpink's Rosé set a record for a K-pop female solo artist.
[REPORT]
Female K-pop stars are doing well on Billboard's main albums chart.
According to Billboard's weekly announcement, girl group Twice ranked fourth with their 14th mini album 'Strategy' released on December 5.
Blackpink's Rosé took the No.3 spot with her first solo album, 'rosie', which was released on the same day as Twice's album.
It is the highest ranking for a female K-pop solo artist.
The previous record was set by Twice's Nayeon who ranked seventh place in June.
Rosé's new album features 12 tracks, including the pre-released mega hit 'APT.,' which features Bruno Mars.
'rosie' has also ranked fourth on the British Official singles chart, highlighting its global success.
