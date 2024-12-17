[News Today] SONG HYE-KYO BIG SCREEN COMEBACK
Song Hye-kyo has returned with a new project for the first time in two years since the drama 'The Glory.' This time she debuts in the occult genre.
[REPORT]
Nuns embark on an exorcist ritual to save people possessed by evil spirits.
The director and actors of the movie 'Dark Nuns' held a press conference Monday and announced that the film is set to be released soon.
It is a sequel to the 2015 occult movie 'The Priests,' which attracted over 5.4
million viewers.
The upcoming movie unfolds around nuns banned from carrying out exorcist activities under the Catholic church's
doctrines.
But they initiate a forbidden ritual to save a boy.
The first film, 'The Priests' starred actors Kang Dong-won and Kim Yoon-seok.
In the sequel, Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-bin depict the exorcist nuns.
Song said that while filming the scenes of fighting against evil spirits, she had nightmares and developed stiffness in her arms and feet, adding that it was a tough challenge.
But she expressed gratification over the opportunity to perform a new style of acting.
