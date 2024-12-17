News Today

[News Today] SONG HYE-KYO BIG SCREEN COMEBACK

입력 2024.12.17 (16:13) 수정 2024.12.17 (16:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Song Hye-kyo has returned with a new project for the first time in two years since the drama 'The Glory.' This time she debuts in the occult genre.

[REPORT]
Nuns embark on an exorcist ritual to save people possessed by evil spirits.

The director and actors of the movie 'Dark Nuns' held a press conference Monday and announced that the film is set to be released soon.

It is a sequel to the 2015 occult movie 'The Priests,' which attracted over 5.4
million viewers.

The upcoming movie unfolds around nuns banned from carrying out exorcist activities under the Catholic church's
doctrines.

But they initiate a forbidden ritual to save a boy.

The first film, 'The Priests' starred actors Kang Dong-won and Kim Yoon-seok.
In the sequel, Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-bin depict the exorcist nuns.

Song said that while filming the scenes of fighting against evil spirits, she had nightmares and developed stiffness in her arms and feet, adding that it was a tough challenge.

But she expressed gratification over the opportunity to perform a new style of acting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SONG HYE-KYO BIG SCREEN COMEBACK
    • 입력 2024-12-17 16:13:36
    • 수정2024-12-17 16:14:49
    News Today
[LEAD]
Song Hye-kyo has returned with a new project for the first time in two years since the drama 'The Glory.' This time she debuts in the occult genre.

[REPORT]
Nuns embark on an exorcist ritual to save people possessed by evil spirits.

The director and actors of the movie 'Dark Nuns' held a press conference Monday and announced that the film is set to be released soon.

It is a sequel to the 2015 occult movie 'The Priests,' which attracted over 5.4
million viewers.

The upcoming movie unfolds around nuns banned from carrying out exorcist activities under the Catholic church's
doctrines.

But they initiate a forbidden ritual to save a boy.

The first film, 'The Priests' starred actors Kang Dong-won and Kim Yoon-seok.
In the sequel, Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-bin depict the exorcist nuns.

Song said that while filming the scenes of fighting against evil spirits, she had nightmares and developed stiffness in her arms and feet, adding that it was a tough challenge.

But she expressed gratification over the opportunity to perform a new style of acting.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, 탄핵심판 절차 가동…윤 대통령에 답변서 요청

헌재, 탄핵심판 절차 가동…윤 대통령에 답변서 요청
박안수 총장 구속…검찰 소환 통보에 대통령 측 “며칠 내 정리”

박안수 총장 구속…검찰 소환 통보에 대통령 측 “며칠 내 정리”
공조본, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…출석요구서는 전달 안 돼

공조본, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…출석요구서는 전달 안 돼
정부, ‘내란 일반특검·김여사 <br>특검법’ 접수…재의요구 시한은 1월 1일

정부, ‘내란 일반특검·김여사 특검법’ 접수…재의요구 시한은 1월 1일
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.