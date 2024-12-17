News 9

Incumbent and former intelligence commanders discussed martial law over burgers

[Anchor]

Evidence is emerging that a former defense intelligence commander, who is a civilian, was deeply involved in this martial law.

The police have secured statements that former and current intelligence commanders met at a hamburger restaurant two days before the martial law was declared to discuss issues related to securing the National Election Commission's server.

Former intelligence commander Noh Sang-won is suspected of being involved in drafting the proclamation.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the details.

[Report]

This is a hamburger restaurant in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

Two days before the emergency martial law was declared, former intelligence commander Noh Sang-won and current commander Moon Sang-ho met here.

The police believe that they discussed the emergency martial law on that day.

[Hamburger restaurant staff/voice altered: "The police said it was a secret investigation, so it might be faster for you to check with them."]

The police are reported to have secured CCTV footage from the restaurant and related statements.

Military officials have stated that at the restaurant, former commander Noh Sang-won told active-duty colonels in the Defense Intelligence Command to "prepare for the martial law" and that "if we check the National Election Commission server regarding election fraud, we can secure evidence."

In fact, on the day of the martial law, intelligence agents entered the National Election Commission and filmed internal server equipment.

Noh Sang-won served as the intelligence commander during the Park Geun-hye administration and retired in 2018.

He is known to have a close relationship with Kim Yong-hyun, the former Minister of National Defense, who is a key figure in the emergency martial law.

He is currently under suspicion of having drafted the proclamation that was issued during the emergency martial law.

[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party lawmaker/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show'/Dec. 16: "There have been many reports that Kim Yong-hyun and Noh Sang-won created separate organizations of reserve and active-duty personnel for this."]

The police have applied for an arrest warrant for former commander Noh.

The substantive examination of the warrant is scheduled to be held tomorrow (12.18) at the Seoul Central District Court.

Meanwhile, the police have transferred the case related to current intelligence commander Moon Sang-ho, who was released after the prosecution did not approve his emergency arrest, to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

Since the prosecution did not approve the emergency arrest citing jurisdiction over military personnel, it is interpreted as an intention to quickly secure the suspect by sending the case to the Corruption Investigation Office, which has the relevant authority.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.

