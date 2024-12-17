Army chief arrested as Pres. Yoon faces deadline for questioning

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Park An-su, the Army Chief of Staff who was the martial law commander, was arrested today (12.17).



The prosecution has secured the custody of five members of the martial law command.



The deadline for President Yoon's appearance, which the prosecution has requested, is this Saturday.



First, let's go to the prosecution.



Reporter Lee Won-hee, President Yoon denies the insurrection charges and is assembling a legal team.



Has there been any response to the summons?



[Reporter]



Yes, the prosecution has notified President Yoon that the deadline to appear for questioning is by Dec. 21.



In the previous first summons notice, President Yoon refused to appear, stating that a lawyer had not been appointed.



Currently, President Yoon's side is forming a legal team led by former Korea Communications Commission Chairman Kim Hong-il.



They have also released an official statement.



Regarding the formation of the legal team, President Yoon's lawyer stated, "It is difficult to comment on the President's appearance," and added, "We will provide a position within a few days once it is organized."



The prosecution is reportedly considering forced custody if President Yoon continues to refuse to appear.



[Anchor]



Army Chief of Staff Park An-su also waived his arrest warrant hearing?



[Reporter]



The prosecution’s special investigation team on the martial law secured Park’s arrest warrant from the military court today.



The charges include involvement in insurrection-related duties.



Originally, the arrest examination was scheduled to take place at the military court at 10 AM today, but General Park waived the examination.



As a result, the court decided on General Park's arrest through a written hearing.



On Dec. 3 during the emergency martial law, General Park, who was the martial law commander, issued a proclamation in his name, which contained unconstitutional content such as "prohibiting all political activities."



With General Park's arrest today, the prosecution has secured the custody of five high-ranking officials in the martial law command, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.



The detention period for former Minister Kim, who was the first to be arrested, has been extended until Dec. 28.



This has been Lee Won-hee from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.



