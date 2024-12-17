Joint investigation team attempts search of presidential office in vain

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The joint investigation team attempted to conduct a search of the presidential office again today (12.17).



However, the search was unsuccessful, and they were unable to deliver a summons to the president.



We go to the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency, where the joint investigation team is located.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon, what happened with today‘s search?



[Report]



Yes, the police special investigation team attempted a second search of the presidential office today, following the first attempt on December 11, but ultimately it was unsuccessful.



The target of today’s search was the Presidential Security Service.



The search attempt began around 10:20 AM, but after more than 7 hours of standoff, they withdrew around 6 PM.



However, the police special team stated, “The Security Service has indicated that they will review whether to cooperate with the search and will inform us by tomorrow (12.18).”



Today‘s attempt to search the Security Service is related to National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho.



Previously, the police confirmed that President Yoon and Chief Cho had communicated at least six times on the day of the martial law declaration and secured Chief Cho’s encrypted phone.



They then confirmed that the server for the encrypted mobile phone is managed by the Security Service and initiated the search to secure related materials, including call logs, but it failed.



At the same time, the police also conducted a search of Chief Cho‘s official residence.



This is reportedly to find the president’s emergency martial law directive, which Chief Cho stated he tore up at home after receiving it at the presidential residence.



The joint investigation team‘s face-to-face investigation of President Yoon is facing difficulties.



The joint investigation team sent a summons via registered mail yesterday (12.16), requesting his appearance at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) by 10 AM tomorrow.



The registered mail sent to the Office of the Chief Secretary of the Presidential Office was marked as ’undelivered‘, and the mail sent to the presidential residence in Hannam-dong was ’refused receipt‘.



CIO head Oh Dong-woon, participating in the joint investigation, stated regarding the refusal to receive the summons from President Yoon’s side, “We will take prompt legal action.”



This has been KBS News Choo Jae-hoon from the National Investigation Headquarters.



