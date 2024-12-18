Presidential residence meeting attendees change mobile phones after meeting

동영상 고정 취소

It has been confirmed that Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae and Senior Secretary of Civil Affairs Kim Joo-hyun, who attended the presidential residence meeting after the emergency martial law situation, recently changed their mobile phones.



Another attendee, Lee Wan-kyu, the Minister of Government Legislation, also changed his mobile phone, and the Democratic Party has urged an investigation, suspecting evidence destruction by the presidential office.



Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae acknowledged the meeting at the presidential residence on the night of the martial law lifting.



The attendees included Minister Park, Senior Secretary Kim Joo-hyun, Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, and Minister of Government Legislation Lee Wan-kyu.



[Park Sung-jae/Justice Minister/Dec. 6/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "We often see at the Cabinet meeting, but he said since we haven't had a separate meeting, we should meet before the year ends."]



However, shortly after this meeting at the presidential residence became known, it was revealed that a significant number of attendees had newly activated mobile phones.



Minister Park changed his phone on December 8, following a change on the 6th, while Senior Secretary Kim changed his phone on the 7th.



Lee Wan-kyu, the Minister of Government Legislation, also acknowledged that he changed his phone.



[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "Four people went to the presidential residence and changed their phones at the same time. Why did they change them?"]



[Lee Wan-kyu/Minister of Government Legislation: "Well, I didn't want to receive unnecessary misunderstandings. There were also inconveniences in using it, and for various reasons, I changed it."]



Although he did not attend the meeting, Chung Jin-suk, the chief of staff at the presidential office, also changed his phone right after the president's first apology for the martial law on December 7.



The Democratic Party has called for a thorough investigation, alleging attempts to destroy evidence.



In response, Minister Park Sung-jae's side stated, "It was only to purchase a backup phone to transfer certificates or photos, as we may need to submit our mobile phones during the investigation," and denied the allegations, saying, "We are still using the existing mobile phones."



KBS News, Son Seo-young.



