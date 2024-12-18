Fake Starbucks tumblers sold for 1.3 billion won over 4 years

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A group that sold tumblers and spoons forged with the Starbucks trademark as if they were genuine has been caught.



It has been revealed that they made a whopping 1.3 billion won over four years by selling the counterfeit tumblers at lower prices than the genuine ones.



This is a report by Kim Ha-eun.



[Report]



Members of the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's inspection team storm into a tumbler factory in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.



Tumblers bearing the Starbucks trademark are piled up here and there.



The packaging also looks like genuine products at first glance.



When a laser is shot at a plain tumbler, the Starbucks trademark is quickly engraved.



Fake spoons and forks imported from China were also disguised as genuine products, stacked in Starbucks packaging.



["You know this is illegal, right? (I didn't know at first.)"]



Four individuals who have been selling tumblers and spoons with the Starbucks trademark have been caught by the food and drug safety ministry.



While genuine Starbucks tumblers cost around 40,000 won, they sold them for about 60% less.



Over the past four years, they forged more than 260,000 products and made 1.3 billion won in profits.



[Jo Ji-hoon/Head of Busan Regional Food and Drug Administration: "If the Starbucks mark is engraved, it will continue to be caught by the ministry or customs. They undergo the ministry's inspection before the tumblers are engraved...."]



They were sold in bulk to public offices and companies that encourage the use of tumblers to reduce disposable products, and were also distributed as wedding favors.



These are the tumbler products forged by the group.



Although they were meticulously made to look like famous brand products, checking the bottom reveals that they were made without any Korean labeling.



The ministry has warned that products that are much cheaper than the market price or lack Korean labeling are likely not genuine and advised caution when purchasing.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



