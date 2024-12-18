Constitutional Court prepares for impeachment trial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's go to the Constitutional Court.



The Constitutional Court is preparing for the impeachment trial by establishing a dedicated organization to assist in the proceedings.



They have also requested a response document from President Yoon regarding this case.



Reporter Park Young-min is at the Constitutional Court.



Park, has the document requesting a response been delivered to President Yoon?



[Report]



It is true that the Constitutional Court sent related documents to President Yoon, but it cannot be confirmed that he has received them yet.



The Constitutional Court announced yesterday (12.16) that they sent the related documents to the presidential residence and the presidential office through three methods, including mail.



During a briefing today (12.17), the Constitutional Court explained that a court employee directly delivered the documents to an administrative officer at the presidential office, but they did not receive a receipt.



It has not been confirmed whether the documents sent via express mail and electronic document systems have been delivered to President Yoon.



The Constitutional Court stated that, according to relevant regulations, they requested, "Please submit your response within 7 days from the date of delivery."



Previously, the Constitutional Court had decided to hold the first preparatory hearing on Dec. 27.



If the delivery of documents is delayed, and as a result, the submission of the response is also delayed, it is expected that there will be inevitable disruptions to the schedule.



In response to the question of what to do if the delivery ultimately fails, the Constitutional Court explained, "It is a matter for the court to decide."



Additionally, considering the significance of the presidential impeachment, the Constitutional Court has established a separate organization to review this case.



The dedicated team will consist of about 10 constitutional researchers who will assist in the constitutional judges' proceedings related to the impeachment case.



Once the preparatory hearing is concluded, the formal hearing process will begin.



President Yoon's legal team has stated that President Yoon will personally express his position during the public hearing of the impeachment trial.



This has been Park Young-min from the Constitutional Court for KBS News.



