News 9

What are the intentions of ruling and opposition parties during impeachement situation?

입력 2024.12.18 (00:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yes, we will take a deeper look at the two issues that have arisen in the impeachment situation.

One is the issue of appointing constitutional judges, and the other is Representative Lee Jae-myung's request for a judge's recusal.

Reporter Woo Jung-hwa is here with us.

Welcome.

So, I’m curious about why the Democratic Party and the People Power Party are in conflict.

First, regarding the appointment of constitutional judges, the battle between the ruling and opposition parties is fierce, and it seems that their positions have completely changed compared to the time of former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment?

[Reporter]

People Power Party's floor leader Kwon Seong-dong stated today (12.17) that the Acting President cannot appoint judges during a presidential suspension of duties.

However, during the impeachment of former President Park in February 2017, he said the exact opposite.

He stated, "Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn must follow the appointment process," but Hwang did not make any appointments during the president's suspension of duties and appointed judges only after the impeachment was upheld.

The Democratic Party is in a similar situation.

Today, Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae and others mentioned that the Acting President can make appointments, but at the time of former President Park's impeachment, then-leader Choo Mi-ae said, "Most constitutional scholars agree that the Acting President cannot appoint judges."

Of course, this was regarding the president's recommendation share, and the current situation is about the National Assembly's recommendation share, so the circumstances are different.

However, it seems unavoidable to point out that both parties have changed their positions to favor themselves.

[Anchor]

Why are the ruling and opposition parties so determined to appoint judges, even making statements that differ from the past?

[Reporter]

Well, it is because they see that whether the Constitutional Court operates with a six-member system or a full nine-member system has a decisive impact on the outcome of the impeachment trial.

The Constitutional Court's position is that if the appointment of judges is delayed and it operates with a six-member system, it can conduct the impeachment trial but would find it burdensome to make a decision, as all six must agree for the impeachment to be upheld, and there is a possibility of rejection with the current composition of judges.

Therefore, the People Power Party believes that prolonging the six-member system buys time for the outcome of Representative Lee Jae-myung's election law appeal.

The Democratic Party believes that appointing the two judges they recommend as soon as possible increases the likelihood of the impeachment being upheld.

The Democratic Party is stating that if the People Power Party continues to refuse the hearing schedule, they will complete the National Assembly appointment process alone.

[Anchor]

Both parties are also pressuring each other to expedite the impeachment trial of President Yoon and the trial of Representative Lee, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, as you saw in previous reports, President Yoon has not yet been served the impeachment trial documents and has not responded to summons from investigative agencies.

Additionally, Representative Lee has not received the case records ahead of his second trial for election law, causing the trial to be stalled for a month.

The Democratic Party is criticizing both President Yoon and the People Power Party, urging them to abandon their delay tactics.

Yesterday (12.16), the People Power Party submitted a petition to the court requesting a speedy trial and is urging Representative Lee to participate in the trial promptly.

Regarding Representative Lee's trial, the court sent a notice to him today for the selection of a public defender and has sent the notice of receipt of the case records for the third time.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • What are the intentions of ruling and opposition parties during impeachement situation?
    • 입력 2024-12-18 00:52:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yes, we will take a deeper look at the two issues that have arisen in the impeachment situation.

One is the issue of appointing constitutional judges, and the other is Representative Lee Jae-myung's request for a judge's recusal.

Reporter Woo Jung-hwa is here with us.

Welcome.

So, I’m curious about why the Democratic Party and the People Power Party are in conflict.

First, regarding the appointment of constitutional judges, the battle between the ruling and opposition parties is fierce, and it seems that their positions have completely changed compared to the time of former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment?

[Reporter]

People Power Party's floor leader Kwon Seong-dong stated today (12.17) that the Acting President cannot appoint judges during a presidential suspension of duties.

However, during the impeachment of former President Park in February 2017, he said the exact opposite.

He stated, "Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn must follow the appointment process," but Hwang did not make any appointments during the president's suspension of duties and appointed judges only after the impeachment was upheld.

The Democratic Party is in a similar situation.

Today, Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae and others mentioned that the Acting President can make appointments, but at the time of former President Park's impeachment, then-leader Choo Mi-ae said, "Most constitutional scholars agree that the Acting President cannot appoint judges."

Of course, this was regarding the president's recommendation share, and the current situation is about the National Assembly's recommendation share, so the circumstances are different.

However, it seems unavoidable to point out that both parties have changed their positions to favor themselves.

[Anchor]

Why are the ruling and opposition parties so determined to appoint judges, even making statements that differ from the past?

[Reporter]

Well, it is because they see that whether the Constitutional Court operates with a six-member system or a full nine-member system has a decisive impact on the outcome of the impeachment trial.

The Constitutional Court's position is that if the appointment of judges is delayed and it operates with a six-member system, it can conduct the impeachment trial but would find it burdensome to make a decision, as all six must agree for the impeachment to be upheld, and there is a possibility of rejection with the current composition of judges.

Therefore, the People Power Party believes that prolonging the six-member system buys time for the outcome of Representative Lee Jae-myung's election law appeal.

The Democratic Party believes that appointing the two judges they recommend as soon as possible increases the likelihood of the impeachment being upheld.

The Democratic Party is stating that if the People Power Party continues to refuse the hearing schedule, they will complete the National Assembly appointment process alone.

[Anchor]

Both parties are also pressuring each other to expedite the impeachment trial of President Yoon and the trial of Representative Lee, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, as you saw in previous reports, President Yoon has not yet been served the impeachment trial documents and has not responded to summons from investigative agencies.

Additionally, Representative Lee has not received the case records ahead of his second trial for election law, causing the trial to be stalled for a month.

The Democratic Party is criticizing both President Yoon and the People Power Party, urging them to abandon their delay tactics.

Yesterday (12.16), the People Power Party submitted a petition to the court requesting a speedy trial and is urging Representative Lee to participate in the trial promptly.

Regarding Representative Lee's trial, the court sent a notice to him today for the selection of a public defender and has sent the notice of receipt of the case records for the third time.
우정화
우정화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 여인형 “윤, 11월 계엄 의지 들어…<br>APEC 불참도 고려”

[단독] 여인형 “윤, 11월 계엄 의지 들어…APEC 불참도 고려”
햄버거집에서 ‘계엄 논의’?…경찰, 노상원 전 사령관 개입 포착

햄버거집에서 ‘계엄 논의’?…경찰, 노상원 전 사령관 개입 포착
검찰 소환 통보에 “입장 내겠다”…박안수 총장 구속

검찰 소환 통보에 “입장 내겠다”…박안수 총장 구속
공조본, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…출석요구서는 전달 안 돼

공조본, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…출석요구서는 전달 안 돼
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.