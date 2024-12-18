What are the intentions of ruling and opposition parties during impeachement situation?

동영상 고정 취소

Yes, we will take a deeper look at the two issues that have arisen in the impeachment situation.



One is the issue of appointing constitutional judges, and the other is Representative Lee Jae-myung's request for a judge's recusal.



So, I’m curious about why the Democratic Party and the People Power Party are in conflict.



First, regarding the appointment of constitutional judges, the battle between the ruling and opposition parties is fierce, and it seems that their positions have completely changed compared to the time of former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment?



People Power Party's floor leader Kwon Seong-dong stated today (12.17) that the Acting President cannot appoint judges during a presidential suspension of duties.



However, during the impeachment of former President Park in February 2017, he said the exact opposite.



He stated, "Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn must follow the appointment process," but Hwang did not make any appointments during the president's suspension of duties and appointed judges only after the impeachment was upheld.



The Democratic Party is in a similar situation.



Today, Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae and others mentioned that the Acting President can make appointments, but at the time of former President Park's impeachment, then-leader Choo Mi-ae said, "Most constitutional scholars agree that the Acting President cannot appoint judges."



Of course, this was regarding the president's recommendation share, and the current situation is about the National Assembly's recommendation share, so the circumstances are different.



However, it seems unavoidable to point out that both parties have changed their positions to favor themselves.



Why are the ruling and opposition parties so determined to appoint judges, even making statements that differ from the past?



Well, it is because they see that whether the Constitutional Court operates with a six-member system or a full nine-member system has a decisive impact on the outcome of the impeachment trial.



The Constitutional Court's position is that if the appointment of judges is delayed and it operates with a six-member system, it can conduct the impeachment trial but would find it burdensome to make a decision, as all six must agree for the impeachment to be upheld, and there is a possibility of rejection with the current composition of judges.



Therefore, the People Power Party believes that prolonging the six-member system buys time for the outcome of Representative Lee Jae-myung's election law appeal.



The Democratic Party believes that appointing the two judges they recommend as soon as possible increases the likelihood of the impeachment being upheld.



The Democratic Party is stating that if the People Power Party continues to refuse the hearing schedule, they will complete the National Assembly appointment process alone.



Both parties are also pressuring each other to expedite the impeachment trial of President Yoon and the trial of Representative Lee, right?



Yes, as you saw in previous reports, President Yoon has not yet been served the impeachment trial documents and has not responded to summons from investigative agencies.



Additionally, Representative Lee has not received the case records ahead of his second trial for election law, causing the trial to be stalled for a month.



The Democratic Party is criticizing both President Yoon and the People Power Party, urging them to abandon their delay tactics.



Yesterday (12.16), the People Power Party submitted a petition to the court requesting a speedy trial and is urging Representative Lee to participate in the trial promptly.



Regarding Representative Lee's trial, the court sent a notice to him today for the selection of a public defender and has sent the notice of receipt of the case records for the third time.



