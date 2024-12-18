News 9

KB Insurance appoints national team coach as manager

입력 2024.12.18 (00:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

It has been reported that the men's professional volleyball team KB Insurance has appointed the current national team head coach as their new manager, causing controversy.

Just before the season began, the previous manager suddenly resigned due to health reasons, and the assistant coach was leading the team.

It is said that they have appointed the current head coach of the men's national team, Coach Ramires, as the new manager.

Other clubs are expressing disbelief at this decision.

This is because, after a controversy arose when former national team coach Kim Ho-cheol attempted to move to OK Savings Bank, it was resolved that clubs would not recruit current national team coaches.

Amidst the unilateral termination of the agreement by KB Insurance, the Volleyball Association, which appointed Coach Ramires as the national team coach, shifted the responsibility by stating that the league should resolve the issue, claiming that dual roles were allowed at the time of the contract.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KB Insurance appoints national team coach as manager
    • 입력 2024-12-18 00:52:30
    News 9
It has been reported that the men's professional volleyball team KB Insurance has appointed the current national team head coach as their new manager, causing controversy.

Just before the season began, the previous manager suddenly resigned due to health reasons, and the assistant coach was leading the team.

It is said that they have appointed the current head coach of the men's national team, Coach Ramires, as the new manager.

Other clubs are expressing disbelief at this decision.

This is because, after a controversy arose when former national team coach Kim Ho-cheol attempted to move to OK Savings Bank, it was resolved that clubs would not recruit current national team coaches.

Amidst the unilateral termination of the agreement by KB Insurance, the Volleyball Association, which appointed Coach Ramires as the national team coach, shifted the responsibility by stating that the league should resolve the issue, claiming that dual roles were allowed at the time of the contract.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 여인형 “윤, 11월 계엄 의지 들어…<br>APEC 불참도 고려”

[단독] 여인형 “윤, 11월 계엄 의지 들어…APEC 불참도 고려”
햄버거집에서 ‘계엄 논의’?…경찰, 노상원 전 사령관 개입 포착

햄버거집에서 ‘계엄 논의’?…경찰, 노상원 전 사령관 개입 포착
검찰 소환 통보에 “입장 내겠다”…박안수 총장 구속

검찰 소환 통보에 “입장 내겠다”…박안수 총장 구속
공조본, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…출석요구서는 전달 안 돼

공조본, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…출석요구서는 전달 안 돼
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.