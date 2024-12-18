KB Insurance appoints national team coach as manager

동영상 고정 취소

It has been reported that the men's professional volleyball team KB Insurance has appointed the current national team head coach as their new manager, causing controversy.



Just before the season began, the previous manager suddenly resigned due to health reasons, and the assistant coach was leading the team.



It is said that they have appointed the current head coach of the men's national team, Coach Ramires, as the new manager.



Other clubs are expressing disbelief at this decision.



This is because, after a controversy arose when former national team coach Kim Ho-cheol attempted to move to OK Savings Bank, it was resolved that clubs would not recruit current national team coaches.



Amidst the unilateral termination of the agreement by KB Insurance, the Volleyball Association, which appointed Coach Ramires as the national team coach, shifted the responsibility by stating that the league should resolve the issue, claiming that dual roles were allowed at the time of the contract.



