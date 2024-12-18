News 9

[Don't Cry Kyiv] Ukraine prepares for N. Korean POWs

입력 2024.12.18 (00:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This is news about the Ukraine war.

President-elect Trump has stated that he will talk with Russian President Putin and Ukraine President Zelensky to end the war.

However, on the battlefield, fighting is intensifying to gain a favorable position for negotiations.

We connect to our reporters dispatched to Ukraine.

Reporter Kim Cheol-young, what do local sources say about when the war might end?

[Report]

Officials and citizens that our reporters met in the Ukrainian government are saying that they will not end the war in its current state.

Even if peace negotiations begin through Trump's mediation, there is a strong will to reclaim the territories lost to Russia.

During our visit, the issue of North Korean troops participating has recently come to the forefront.

President Zelensky has posted a video claiming that North Korean soldiers are actively participating on the front lines, showing footage of what he asserts are the bodies of North Korean soldiers.

On the other hand, Russian President Putin, who has begun to receive support from North Korean troops, is raising his voice, claiming that he has secured the initiative on all fronts.

If it is true that the North's troops have appeared at the front lines, there may be cases where some are captured or surrender.

The Ukrainian military is distributing leaflets encouraging North Korean troops to surrender.

KBS's Lee Seung-cheol reports on preparations for handling prisoners of war.

[Report]

The U.S. government has confirmed for the first time that North Korean troops have been deployed to the front line in Kursk, resulting in dozens of casualties.

North Korean troops are becoming the 'target' of the Ukrainian military, and Ukraine has criticized Russia for trying to hide not only their deployment but also the facts of the casualties.

["Tell them to wear a mask? (There’s no one I know here.)"]

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukraine President: "Russia is trying to hide the losses of North Korean troops."]

If North Korean troops are captured, the reality of their deployment may be revealed, so KBS interviewed the Ukrainian military's prisoner processing headquarters.

Currently, there are no North Korean prisoners, but officials predict that captures could be possible by early next year.

[Petro Yatsenyko/Major/Ukrainian POW Handling Department Spokesperson: "It is too early to talk about North Korean prisoners at this point, but if the deployment of North Korean troops continues, there may be prisoners next year."]

The prisoner processing headquarters also stated that they are dropping leaflets written in Korean saying "I want to live" to encourage the North's troops to surrender.

Interestingly, the leaflets include a photo of Kim Il-sung, which they believe will be effective in leading to surrenders.

[Petro Yatsenyko/Major/Ukrainian POW Handling Department Spokesperson: "Thousands of these leaflets can be packed into shells and dropped into their positions or trenches."]

The Ukrainian military has stated that they will provide sufficient food and medical support to North Korean prisoners.

This is in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, but emphasizing this is also interpreted as a measure to encourage surrenders.

This is Lee Seung-cheol reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Don't Cry Kyiv] Ukraine prepares for N. Korean POWs
    • 입력 2024-12-18 00:52:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

This is news about the Ukraine war.

President-elect Trump has stated that he will talk with Russian President Putin and Ukraine President Zelensky to end the war.

However, on the battlefield, fighting is intensifying to gain a favorable position for negotiations.

We connect to our reporters dispatched to Ukraine.

Reporter Kim Cheol-young, what do local sources say about when the war might end?

[Report]

Officials and citizens that our reporters met in the Ukrainian government are saying that they will not end the war in its current state.

Even if peace negotiations begin through Trump's mediation, there is a strong will to reclaim the territories lost to Russia.

During our visit, the issue of North Korean troops participating has recently come to the forefront.

President Zelensky has posted a video claiming that North Korean soldiers are actively participating on the front lines, showing footage of what he asserts are the bodies of North Korean soldiers.

On the other hand, Russian President Putin, who has begun to receive support from North Korean troops, is raising his voice, claiming that he has secured the initiative on all fronts.

If it is true that the North's troops have appeared at the front lines, there may be cases where some are captured or surrender.

The Ukrainian military is distributing leaflets encouraging North Korean troops to surrender.

KBS's Lee Seung-cheol reports on preparations for handling prisoners of war.

[Report]

The U.S. government has confirmed for the first time that North Korean troops have been deployed to the front line in Kursk, resulting in dozens of casualties.

North Korean troops are becoming the 'target' of the Ukrainian military, and Ukraine has criticized Russia for trying to hide not only their deployment but also the facts of the casualties.

["Tell them to wear a mask? (There’s no one I know here.)"]

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukraine President: "Russia is trying to hide the losses of North Korean troops."]

If North Korean troops are captured, the reality of their deployment may be revealed, so KBS interviewed the Ukrainian military's prisoner processing headquarters.

Currently, there are no North Korean prisoners, but officials predict that captures could be possible by early next year.

[Petro Yatsenyko/Major/Ukrainian POW Handling Department Spokesperson: "It is too early to talk about North Korean prisoners at this point, but if the deployment of North Korean troops continues, there may be prisoners next year."]

The prisoner processing headquarters also stated that they are dropping leaflets written in Korean saying "I want to live" to encourage the North's troops to surrender.

Interestingly, the leaflets include a photo of Kim Il-sung, which they believe will be effective in leading to surrenders.

[Petro Yatsenyko/Major/Ukrainian POW Handling Department Spokesperson: "Thousands of these leaflets can be packed into shells and dropped into their positions or trenches."]

The Ukrainian military has stated that they will provide sufficient food and medical support to North Korean prisoners.

This is in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, but emphasizing this is also interpreted as a measure to encourage surrenders.

This is Lee Seung-cheol reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine for KBS News.
금철영
금철영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 여인형 “윤, 11월 계엄 의지 들어…<br>APEC 불참도 고려”

[단독] 여인형 “윤, 11월 계엄 의지 들어…APEC 불참도 고려”
햄버거집에서 ‘계엄 논의’?…경찰, 노상원 전 사령관 개입 포착

햄버거집에서 ‘계엄 논의’?…경찰, 노상원 전 사령관 개입 포착
검찰 소환 통보에 “입장 내겠다”…박안수 총장 구속

검찰 소환 통보에 “입장 내겠다”…박안수 총장 구속
공조본, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…출석요구서는 전달 안 돼

공조본, 대통령실 압수수색 시도…출석요구서는 전달 안 돼
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.