Tomorrow to be the coldest day of this winter; Perceived temperature in Seoul at -10℃

[Anchor]

The winter cold is becoming increasingly harsh.

Tomorrow (12.18), the temperature will drop significantly, making it the coldest day of this winter.

Tomorrow morning, the perceived temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius, and heavy snow is forecasted in various regions.

This is Lee Se-heum, a meteorological specialist.

[Report]

Citizens are focused on exercising despite the chilly weather.

By moving diligently, they forget the cold even in light clothing.

[Kim Sang-wan/Seoul resident: "It has been very cold recently, and my hands were really cold, but today it seems warm with the sunlight, so I think it’s a good day to be out. I will enjoy playing."]

The daytime temperature in Seoul rose to 3 degrees, and the weather across the country was similar to the average, but tomorrow the temperature will drop sharply, making it the coldest day of this winter.

A high-pressure system centered over inland China is expanding its influence, and cold air from the north will descend onto the Korean Peninsula tonight (12.17).

Tomorrow morning, temperatures will remain around minus 10 degrees in inland areas, with Seoul at minus 6 degrees, Paju at minus 12 degrees, and Jecheon at minus 10 degrees.

With strong winds, the perceived temperature will be even lower.

Tomorrow, the perceived temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to minus 10 degrees.

A cold wave warning has been issued for northern Gyeonggi Province and some areas of Gangwon Province.

[Kong Sang-min/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As the cold continental high weakens, temperatures will rise from Thursday afternoon, and by Friday, temperatures will recover to average levels."]

Heavy snow is also forecasted for the east coast, west coast, and Jeju Island.

From tonight until the day after tomorrow (12.19), up to 15 cm of snow is expected in the mountainous areas of Jeju Island, and up to 10 cm of snow is expected in the eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province and the southwestern inland regions.

The Korea Meteorological Administration stated that strong snow of 1 to 2 cm per hour is expected, and a heavy snow warning may be issued.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

