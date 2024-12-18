Opponents of Lee Kee-heung's 3rd term reach unification agreement
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Four candidates, including Emeritus Professor Kang Shin-wook from Dankook University and former Table Tennis Association President Ryu Seung-min, held an emergency meeting today and decided to pursue unification.
They stated that they would discuss specific methods for unification, including public opinion polls, and aim to finalize their decisions by Dec. 23, just before the candidate registration deadline, and that they would also reach out to other candidates who have expressed their intention to run, including Kang Tae-sun, the president of the Seoul Sports Council.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Opponents of Lee Kee-heung's 3rd term reach unification agreement
-
- 입력 2024-12-18 00:52:30
Four candidates, including Emeritus Professor Kang Shin-wook from Dankook University and former Table Tennis Association President Ryu Seung-min, held an emergency meeting today and decided to pursue unification.
They stated that they would discuss specific methods for unification, including public opinion polls, and aim to finalize their decisions by Dec. 23, just before the candidate registration deadline, and that they would also reach out to other candidates who have expressed their intention to run, including Kang Tae-sun, the president of the Seoul Sports Council.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.