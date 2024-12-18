Opponents of Lee Kee-heung's 3rd term reach unification agreement

동영상 고정 취소

Candidates opposing Lee Kee-heung's bid for a third term as president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee have come together and reached a consensus on a major framework for unification.



Four candidates, including Emeritus Professor Kang Shin-wook from Dankook University and former Table Tennis Association President Ryu Seung-min, held an emergency meeting today and decided to pursue unification.



They stated that they would discuss specific methods for unification, including public opinion polls, and aim to finalize their decisions by Dec. 23, just before the candidate registration deadline, and that they would also reach out to other candidates who have expressed their intention to run, including Kang Tae-sun, the president of the Seoul Sports Council.



