An Se-young reflects on her Paris Olympics remarks

Badminton player An Se-young has revealed her feelings about her so-called resolute remarks for the first time since the Paris Olympics.



She emphasized once again that she does not regret it.



An Se-young participated in the World Tour Finals, the last tournament of the season, where the event organizers arranged an interview with the world number one, An Se-young.



In this interview, An Se-young expressed her disappointment at receiving more criticism than congratulations after winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, but stated that she has no regrets about her remarks at that time.



[An Se-young/Badminton National Team: "I honestly didn't think the repercussions would be this big. However, I don't really regret giving that answer..."]



