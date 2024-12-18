An Se-young reflects on her Paris Olympics remarks
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
She emphasized once again that she does not regret it.
An Se-young participated in the World Tour Finals, the last tournament of the season, where the event organizers arranged an interview with the world number one, An Se-young.
In this interview, An Se-young expressed her disappointment at receiving more criticism than congratulations after winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, but stated that she has no regrets about her remarks at that time.
[An Se-young/Badminton National Team: "I honestly didn't think the repercussions would be this big. However, I don't really regret giving that answer..."]
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- An Se-young reflects on her Paris Olympics remarks
-
- 입력 2024-12-18 00:52:30
She emphasized once again that she does not regret it.
An Se-young participated in the World Tour Finals, the last tournament of the season, where the event organizers arranged an interview with the world number one, An Se-young.
In this interview, An Se-young expressed her disappointment at receiving more criticism than congratulations after winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, but stated that she has no regrets about her remarks at that time.
[An Se-young/Badminton National Team: "I honestly didn't think the repercussions would be this big. However, I don't really regret giving that answer..."]
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.