Jung Kwan Jang stops Heungkuk Life's 15-game winning streak

[Anchor]



A major upset has occurred in the women's division of professional volleyball this season.



Jung Kwan Jang has ended Heungkuk Life's 15-game winning streak, which had continued since the start of the season.



The outstanding performances of Indonesian star Megawati and Bukilic, along with the successful strategy of coach Ko Hee-jin, played a key role.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



In Incheon, where fans overwhelmingly supported Heungkuk Life's quest for a 15-game winning streak, Jung Kwan Jang's coach Ko Hee-jin shared his determination in a pre-game interview.



[Ko Hee-jin/Jung Kwan Jang Coach: "We prepared really hard, especially with our serves, and I hope it shows in the game."]



As the coach predicted, Jung Kwan Jang targeted their opponents with serves right from the first set.



They shook Heungkuk Life's reception, taking an early lead, and then Megawati, ranked second in attacks, stepped up as the problem solver, winning the first set.



A seesaw game with teams exchanging points continues.



With the tension rising between both benches, the second set saw Bukilic's late-game decisiveness gift Jeongkwanjang the victory.



Heungkuk Life, in a crisis, managed to take the third set led by Kim Yeon-koung and Jeong Yoon-joo, but Megawati and Bukilic showcased their power once again, sealing the match with a 3-1 victory.



[Yeom Hye-sun/Jung Kwan Jang: "We really wanted to beat Heungkuk Life, and although we had some regrets in the past, I think we were able to let it all out."]



Jung Kwan Jang handed Heungkuk Life their first loss of the season, a team that had been running without defeat.



Two years ago, Jung Kwan Jang ended Hyundai E&C's 16-game winning streak, and this time they stopped Heungkuk Life's winning streak, once again demonstrating their strength as a team that only takes down strong opponents.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



