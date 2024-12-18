Shaman arrested for allegedly receiving illegal political funds
A shaman surnamed Jeon, also known as Geon Jin, who was suspected of being involved in President Yoon Suk Yeol's presidential campaign, has been arrested by the prosecution.
He is accused of receiving illegal political funds during the 2018 local elections.
This is a report by reporter Yoon Ah-rim.
[Report]
This is footage from the 2022 presidential election.
A man leads then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol into the campaign office and even places a hand on the candidate's shoulder.
["Candidate, there's nothing else. Please come here quickly and take some photos."]
The person in the video is the man surnamed Jeon, known as the shaman 'Geonjin Beopsa.'
He has been known to have served as an advisor to Kim Keon-hee's Covana Contents in the past, and the allegations of his advisory role in the presidential campaign have sparked controversy.
[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Jan. 2022/then-presidential candidate: "I heard he is a shaman. He is not holding any position or anything here..."]
After the Yoon Suk Yeol administration was launched, in Aug. 2022, suspicions arose that Geonjin Beopsa attempted to intervene in interests by mentioning his closeness to the president, but no investigation was conducted.
However, the prosecution arrested Jeon today (12.17) on charges of violating the Political Funds Act.
According to KBS's investigation, the prosecution suspects that Jeon received illegal political funds worth 100 million won from person A and others, claiming he would help them win the Yeongcheon mayoral election in 2018.
Jeon reportedly denies the allegations, stating that person A and others were not elected and that he returned the 100 million won.
Meanwhile, the prosecution stated, "Currently, we are in the investigation stage, and no connection with President Yoon Suk Yeol has been detected so far."
This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
