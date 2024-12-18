News 9

So Hyung-jun shares his ambitions for 2025 and 2026 on KBS

[Anchor]

This team left a strong impression in this season's fall baseball!

KT Wiz's So Hyung-jun, who dreams of a brilliant comeback, appeared on KBS's YouTube live program.

What is So Hyung-jun's new season goal to fill the void left by the departure of Um Sang-baek from the starting rotation?

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.

[Report]

So Hyung-jun, who visited the KBS studio, described the past four years as a mix of joy and sorrow.

In his debut year, he was called a monster pitcher, achieving 10 wins as a high school graduate starting pitcher for the first time in 14 years since Ryu Hyun-jin, and won the Rookie of the Year award.

[So Hyung-jun/KT/2020: "I will work harder so that one day I can take this (MVP) trophy next to me."]

He was a key player in KT's first championship, but last year he suffered the pain of a torn elbow ligament.

In his comeback game this fall, he faced a harsh initiation by giving up a home run to Ahn Jung-yeol, but he regained his composure and smiled brightly.

[So Hyung-jun/KT: "I think I was really happy that I could pitch without any pain, and the fans reacted bigger than I expected, so I almost shed a tear."]

His goal for the 2025 season is a successful return as a starting pitcher, proving his presence in fall baseball and the Premier 12 to regain his confidence.

So Hyung-jun is expected to build a strong starting rotation alongside Go Young-pyo, Cuevas, and Oh Won-seok, who transferred from SSG.

[So Hyung-jun/KT: "It would have been better if Um Sang-baek was still here and I had returned, but since Oh Won-seok has also joined and I have returned healthily, I believe the team will achieve better results."]

So Hyung-jun, who said that his poor performance in the WBC match against Australia last year became a catalyst for his growth, is dreaming not only of KT's second championship but also of wearing the national team jersey in 2026.

[So Hyung-jun/KT: "I was very shocked, and if I get to participate in the WBC in 2026, I think I need to prepare to show a better and more developed version of myself than last time."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

하무림
하무림 기자

