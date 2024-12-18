News 9

Lee Jae-myung requests recusal of judge in N. Korean remittance case

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, who is facing five trials, has reportedly filed a request for the disqualification of judges in relation to the illegal remittance case to North Korea.

He stated that it is difficult to expect a fair trial.

The prosecution has expressed opposition, stating that the trial will be significantly delayed.

Park Kyung-jun reports.

[Report]

The so-called 'illegal remittance to North Korea' case involves allegations that Ssangbangwool Group sent funds to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi Province for the Hwanghae-do smart farm project.

Lee Jae-myung, who was the governor of Gyeonggi Province at the time, is accused of being involved in having Ssangbangwool cover the costs of the smart farm project amounting to 5 million dollars and his own travel expenses to North Korea amounting to 3 million dollars.

The prosecution believes that Lee Jae-myung conspired with former Gyeonggi Province Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young to have Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman of Ssangbangwool Group, cover the costs, and applied charges of third-party bribery, among others, and referred the case to trial in June.

So far, three preparatory hearings have been held, but on Dec. 13, Lee's side suddenly filed a request for the disqualification of judges.

This was just a day before the National Assembly vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Lee's side raised concerns that the trial court for his case had already found former Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young guilty of the same charges and sentenced him to 9 years and 6 months in prison.

The reason given was that "it is difficult to expect a fair trial as guilt has been publicly presumed."

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(Concerns about trial delays are arising as you file for disqualification in the North Korean remittance case.) ...."]

If it is determined that the purpose is to delay the lawsuit, it could be dismissed, but the court accepted the request, stating, "It does not appear to meet the criteria for simple dismissal or to be for the purpose of delaying the lawsuit."

The trial has been suspended.

The case regarding the disqualification request will be transferred to another court within the Suwon District Court for a conclusion, and if it is judged from the first instance to the Supreme Court, the trial for the illegal remittance case to North Korea is expected to be significantly delayed.

[Kim Han-kyu/Former President of the Seoul Bar Association: "There is a very high possibility that the disqualification (request) trial will proceed to the Supreme Court, so it is highly likely that the trial will be suspended for a considerable period."]

The prosecution criticized Lee's request for disqualification, stating, "It will lead to unprecedented trial delays."

KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

