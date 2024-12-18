Yoo Ye-rin leads the era of second-generation table tennis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



'Table tennis legend' Yoo Nam-kyu's daughter, Yoo Ye-rin, led the Korean women's team to its first-ever victory in the World Youth Championships last month.



Alongside her, players like Park Ga-hyun and Choi Na-hyun, who are also 'second-generation table tennis players', are growing as key figures of the new generation.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.



[Report]



With her double eyelids, quick reflexes, and exceptional competitive spirit.



[Yoo Nam-kyu: "Good!"]



[Yoo Ye-rin: "Oh, it's noisy."]



Yoo Ye-rin, who closely resembles her father, 'table tennis legend' Yoo Nam-kyu, has been recognized as a 'table tennis prodigy' since childhood, destined to follow in her father's footsteps.



Now 16 years old, Yoo Ye-rin is emerging as the next pillar of Korean table tennis.



At the World Youth Championships held last month, she achieved two victories against the world's strongest team, China, leading to the first-ever women's team championship.



[Yoo Ye-rin/Youth National Table Tennis Team: "Even when I meet China in the future, I think I need to be more confident and continue to win against them, even when playing against better players."]



After showcasing her impressive growth from the very first match of the national championships, Yoo Ye-rin's next goal is to join the adult national team.



Currently a member of the national team reserve, Yoo Ye-rin will challenge for the official Taegeuk mark in the upcoming selection tournament next month.



Beyond the junior stage, her ultimate goal is to soar at the Asian Games and the Olympics, gifting her father a special nickname.



[Yoo Ye-rin/Youth National Table Tennis Team: "I want to work harder and rise up so that I can be known not as Yoo Nam-kyu's daughter, but so that my father will be called Yoo Ye-rin's dad, Yoo Nam-kyu."]



Choi Na-hyun and Park Ga-hyun, who are also members of the championship-winning team and second-generation table tennis players, dream of becoming key figures of the new generation.



[Park Ga-hyun/Youth National Table Tennis Team: "(My father) believes in me more than I do, and that has helped a lot. I want to prepare hard and reach the highest place."]



There are high hopes that the growing second-generation table tennis players will become the 'golden generation' of Korean table tennis, dreaming of a resurgence.



KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



