News Today

[News Today] FEUD OVER COURT APPOINTMENTS

입력 2024.12.18 (16:19) 수정 2024.12.18 (16:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court is speeding up its review of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Meanwhile, a sharp dispute continues over filling three vacant judge positions. Questions about Acting President Han Duck-soo's appointment powers have led to sharply reversed stances by the parties. This clash focuses on the Court's makeup and the impeachment timing, indicating a strategic struggle for influence.

[REPORT]
The Democratic Party is quickly pushing to have three Constitutional Court judges, recommended by parliament, be appointed.

It seeks to hold confirmation hearings on Monday and Tuesday to process appointment motions within the month.

But the People Power Party does not agree.

The PPP stressed that the acting president cannot appoint justices at the Constitutional Court for it is an independent body.

Kweon Seong-dong / Acting chair, People Power Party
The president's powers are suspended so acting Pres. Han Duck-soo cannot appoint justices until the impeachment decision.

The party cited the case when former President Park Geun-hye's duties were suspended, noting then acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn delayed appointing judges until after the court upheld Park's impeachment.

The DP protests the idea.

It argued that the president appointing judges recommended by parliament is a mere formality and the ruling party was engaging in a tactic to deliberately delay President Yoon's impeachment process.

Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party
It's mere wordplay. The People Power Party should drop delay tactics and agree to schedule the hearings promptly.

Neither side budged even when rival floor leaders met to discuss state affairs.

Both accused the other of reversing their arguments made during the 2017 impeachment of Park.

Kweon Seong-dong / Acting chair, People Power Party
In 2017, DP chair Choo Mi-ae, floor leader Woo Sang-ho, judiciary committee head Park Beom-kye all argued the acting president cannot appoint judges.

Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party
You say acting president lacks authority, but in 2017, you said the president's appointment of Constitutional Court judges is a formality.

The tug of war is expected to continue. The opposition wants to prepare for the next presidential election before a court ruling on its leader Lee Jae-myung's election violation case. The ruling party seems to be buying time after the martial law fallout.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] FEUD OVER COURT APPOINTMENTS
    • 입력 2024-12-18 16:19:33
    • 수정2024-12-18 16:20:29
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court is speeding up its review of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Meanwhile, a sharp dispute continues over filling three vacant judge positions. Questions about Acting President Han Duck-soo's appointment powers have led to sharply reversed stances by the parties. This clash focuses on the Court's makeup and the impeachment timing, indicating a strategic struggle for influence.

[REPORT]
The Democratic Party is quickly pushing to have three Constitutional Court judges, recommended by parliament, be appointed.

It seeks to hold confirmation hearings on Monday and Tuesday to process appointment motions within the month.

But the People Power Party does not agree.

The PPP stressed that the acting president cannot appoint justices at the Constitutional Court for it is an independent body.

Kweon Seong-dong / Acting chair, People Power Party
The president's powers are suspended so acting Pres. Han Duck-soo cannot appoint justices until the impeachment decision.

The party cited the case when former President Park Geun-hye's duties were suspended, noting then acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn delayed appointing judges until after the court upheld Park's impeachment.

The DP protests the idea.

It argued that the president appointing judges recommended by parliament is a mere formality and the ruling party was engaging in a tactic to deliberately delay President Yoon's impeachment process.

Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party
It's mere wordplay. The People Power Party should drop delay tactics and agree to schedule the hearings promptly.

Neither side budged even when rival floor leaders met to discuss state affairs.

Both accused the other of reversing their arguments made during the 2017 impeachment of Park.

Kweon Seong-dong / Acting chair, People Power Party
In 2017, DP chair Choo Mi-ae, floor leader Woo Sang-ho, judiciary committee head Park Beom-kye all argued the acting president cannot appoint judges.

Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party
You say acting president lacks authority, but in 2017, you said the president's appointment of Constitutional Court judges is a formality.

The tug of war is expected to continue. The opposition wants to prepare for the next presidential election before a court ruling on its leader Lee Jae-myung's election violation case. The ruling party seems to be buying time after the martial law fallout.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 대통령 경호처, 공조본 압수수색 거부…<br>“군사상 기밀로 협조 불가”

[속보] 대통령 경호처, 공조본 압수수색 거부…“군사상 기밀로 협조 불가”
윤 대통령 공조본 출석 불발…이 시각 경찰 특수단

윤 대통령 공조본 출석 불발…이 시각 경찰 특수단
검찰, 윤석열 ‘내란’ 사건 공수처로 이첩

검찰, 윤석열 ‘내란’ 사건 공수처로 이첩
탄핵심판 서류 여전히 ‘송달 중’ …내일 첫 재판관 평의

탄핵심판 서류 여전히 ‘송달 중’ …내일 첫 재판관 평의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.