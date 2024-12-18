[News Today] FEUD OVER COURT APPOINTMENTS

[LEAD]

The Constitutional Court is speeding up its review of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Meanwhile, a sharp dispute continues over filling three vacant judge positions. Questions about Acting President Han Duck-soo's appointment powers have led to sharply reversed stances by the parties. This clash focuses on the Court's makeup and the impeachment timing, indicating a strategic struggle for influence.



[REPORT]

The Democratic Party is quickly pushing to have three Constitutional Court judges, recommended by parliament, be appointed.



It seeks to hold confirmation hearings on Monday and Tuesday to process appointment motions within the month.



But the People Power Party does not agree.



The PPP stressed that the acting president cannot appoint justices at the Constitutional Court for it is an independent body.



Kweon Seong-dong / Acting chair, People Power Party

The president's powers are suspended so acting Pres. Han Duck-soo cannot appoint justices until the impeachment decision.



The party cited the case when former President Park Geun-hye's duties were suspended, noting then acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn delayed appointing judges until after the court upheld Park's impeachment.



The DP protests the idea.



It argued that the president appointing judges recommended by parliament is a mere formality and the ruling party was engaging in a tactic to deliberately delay President Yoon's impeachment process.



Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party

It's mere wordplay. The People Power Party should drop delay tactics and agree to schedule the hearings promptly.



Neither side budged even when rival floor leaders met to discuss state affairs.



Both accused the other of reversing their arguments made during the 2017 impeachment of Park.



Kweon Seong-dong / Acting chair, People Power Party

In 2017, DP chair Choo Mi-ae, floor leader Woo Sang-ho, judiciary committee head Park Beom-kye all argued the acting president cannot appoint judges.



Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party

You say acting president lacks authority, but in 2017, you said the president's appointment of Constitutional Court judges is a formality.



The tug of war is expected to continue. The opposition wants to prepare for the next presidential election before a court ruling on its leader Lee Jae-myung's election violation case. The ruling party seems to be buying time after the martial law fallout.