[News Today] INTEL CMDRS DISCUSSED MARTIAL LAW

입력 2024-12-18 16:19:39 수정 2024-12-18 16:20:37



[LEAD]

It has been found by the police that a meeting between former and current Defense Intelligence Command commanders took place at a fast food restaurant, two days before the martial law declaration. Former commander Noh Sang-won, now a civilian, and incumbent commander Moon Sang-ho were involved. Relevant testimonies point that they discussed securing National Election Commission servers as part of their preparations.



[REPORT]

A fastfood restaurant in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do Province.



Two days prior to the failed martial law, former and incumbent intelligence commanders Noh Sang-won and Moon Sang-ho met here.



Police believe they met to discuss emergency martial law.



Hamburger restaurant staff / (VOICE MODIFIED)

Police said it was a secret investigation. It would be faster to ask them.



Police have reportedly obtained security camera footage of the restaurant and the relevant testimonies.



The testimonies say former commander Noh told active-duty colonels at the Defense Intelligence Command to get ready for martial law.

He also said evidence of election violations could be found in the National Election Commission's server.



On the day of martial law, Defense Intelligence Command agents entered the commission to take photos of its server.



Noh served as intelligence commander during the Park Geun-hye administration until 2018.



He is known to have been close to former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, the key figure in the martial law incident.



Noh is also suspected of having drafted the martial law decree.



Kim Byung-joo / Democratic Party (Dec.16, CBS Radio)

There are numerous reports that Kim Yong-hyun and Noh Sang-won set up a squad of reserve and active-duty troops.



Noh has given up on court's warrant review and will likely be arrested soon.



Police have also transferred the case into the incumbent intelligence commander, Moon Sang-ho, to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials because prosecutors had refused to approve his detention.



The prosecutors cited jurisdiction over military personnel as the reason for their decision and sent the case to the CIO, which has the jurisdiction to handle it, in an apparent attempt to ensure swift detention.











