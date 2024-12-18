News Today

[News Today] LEE JAE-MYUNG REQUESTS RECUSAL

입력 2024.12.18 (16:19) 수정 2024.12.18 (16:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Leader of the Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung has submitted a judge recusal request in his trial over 'illegal North Korea remittances.' He cites concerns about fairness, which has led prosecutors to warn of significant trial delays.

[REPORT]
The case of illegal remittance to North Korea involves SBW Group sending funds to the North on behalf of Gyeonggi-do Province, including costs for North Korea's smart farm project in Hwanghae-do Province.

Then-Gyeonggi-do Governor Lee Jae-myung is charged with having the conglomerate pay five million dollars for the smart farm project as well as three million dollars to finance his own visits to North Korea.

The prosecution concluded that Lee conspired with former Gyeonggi-do Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young to have ex-SBW Group chairman Kim Sung-tae wire money to North Korea on behalf of the Gyeonggi-do government. Lee was indicted in June on charges including third-party bribery.

There have been three trial preparation dates so far, but Lee suddenly filed a recusal request last Friday.

It was just one day before the National Assembly voted on President Yoon's impeachment motion.

Lee Jae-myung's representatives took issue with the fact that the same bench that oversees his case had already convicted the ex-vice governor on the same charge, sentencing him to 9 years and 6 months in prison.

Lee's lawyers claimed that his conviction was publicly predicted, making it hard to expect fair trial.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
(Concerned trial could be delayed after you had filed for recusal.) ….

The request can be denied if its intention is believed to be trial delay, but the court accepted the request, saying that it doesn't seem to aim for dismissal or trial delay.

So, Lee's trial has been suspended.

The recusal request has been transferred to another bench within the Suwon District Court.

If the case proceeds from the first trial to the Supreme Court, the trial on the illegal remittance case could be delayed for quite some time.

Kim Han-gyu / Former chair, Seoul Bar Assn.
It's likely the recusal request will reach the Supreme Court, so the trial may face a long suspension.

The prosecution blasted Lee's recusal request, saying it is causing an unprecedented trial delay.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] LEE JAE-MYUNG REQUESTS RECUSAL
    • 입력 2024-12-18 16:19:46
    • 수정2024-12-18 16:20:49
    News Today
[LEAD]
Leader of the Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung has submitted a judge recusal request in his trial over 'illegal North Korea remittances.' He cites concerns about fairness, which has led prosecutors to warn of significant trial delays.

[REPORT]
The case of illegal remittance to North Korea involves SBW Group sending funds to the North on behalf of Gyeonggi-do Province, including costs for North Korea's smart farm project in Hwanghae-do Province.

Then-Gyeonggi-do Governor Lee Jae-myung is charged with having the conglomerate pay five million dollars for the smart farm project as well as three million dollars to finance his own visits to North Korea.

The prosecution concluded that Lee conspired with former Gyeonggi-do Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young to have ex-SBW Group chairman Kim Sung-tae wire money to North Korea on behalf of the Gyeonggi-do government. Lee was indicted in June on charges including third-party bribery.

There have been three trial preparation dates so far, but Lee suddenly filed a recusal request last Friday.

It was just one day before the National Assembly voted on President Yoon's impeachment motion.

Lee Jae-myung's representatives took issue with the fact that the same bench that oversees his case had already convicted the ex-vice governor on the same charge, sentencing him to 9 years and 6 months in prison.

Lee's lawyers claimed that his conviction was publicly predicted, making it hard to expect fair trial.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
(Concerned trial could be delayed after you had filed for recusal.) ….

The request can be denied if its intention is believed to be trial delay, but the court accepted the request, saying that it doesn't seem to aim for dismissal or trial delay.

So, Lee's trial has been suspended.

The recusal request has been transferred to another bench within the Suwon District Court.

If the case proceeds from the first trial to the Supreme Court, the trial on the illegal remittance case could be delayed for quite some time.

Kim Han-gyu / Former chair, Seoul Bar Assn.
It's likely the recusal request will reach the Supreme Court, so the trial may face a long suspension.

The prosecution blasted Lee's recusal request, saying it is causing an unprecedented trial delay.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 대통령 경호처, 공조본 압수수색 거부…<br>“군사상 기밀로 협조 불가”

[속보] 대통령 경호처, 공조본 압수수색 거부…“군사상 기밀로 협조 불가”
윤 대통령 공조본 출석 불발…이 시각 경찰 특수단

윤 대통령 공조본 출석 불발…이 시각 경찰 특수단
검찰, 윤석열 ‘내란’ 사건 공수처로 이첩

검찰, 윤석열 ‘내란’ 사건 공수처로 이첩
탄핵심판 서류 여전히 ‘송달 중’ …내일 첫 재판관 평의

탄핵심판 서류 여전히 ‘송달 중’ …내일 첫 재판관 평의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.