[News Today] LEAFLETS TO DRAW OUT N. KOREANS

입력 2024-12-18 16:19:53 수정 2024-12-18 16:20:58 News Today



[LEAD]

Ukraine currently in war with Russia, claims North Korean soldiers are actively fighting on the front lines against them. It suggested that captures or surrenders of soldiers may soon occur. KBS interviewed the spokesperson at Ukraine's POW Coordination Center regarding this matter.



[REPORT]

This leaflet was made by the Ukrainian side to make North Korean troops deployed in the war with Russia surrender.



Written in Korean, the leaflet reads, "I want to live."



It also promises sufficient food and medical support.



On the left there is a photo of Kim Il-sung.



The Ukrainian troops believe the photo of the former North Korean leader will help make the leaflets more convincing.



Maj. Petro Yatsenko / Ukrainian Coordination Center for Treatment of POWs

Thousands of such leaflets, a lot of them are packed into artillery shells and can be thrown up to their positions in the trenches.



The Ukrainian Coordination Center for the Treatment of POWs told KBS that no North Korean prisoner of war has been captured yet, but they will likely be captured alive early next year.



This will help find out if North Korea really dispatched its troops to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.



Maj. Petro Yatsenko / Ukrainian Coordination Center for Treatment of POWs

At the moment it's too early to say about that. But of course as long as this happens, I guess next year it will happen.



For days, Ukraine has been disclosing videos of North Korean troops deployed in Kursk, Russia.



Kursk is currently partially occupied by Ukraine.



The Ukrainian commander-in-chief said earlier that Russia has been attacking the entire Kursk region for three days in a row as of Dec. 17 local time while fully utilizing the North Korean soldiers.