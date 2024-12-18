[News Today] ‘MISS GRANNY’ RETURNS AS DRAMA

News Today



The film 'Miss Granny,' released in 2014, drew a whopping 8.65 million movie goers to the cinemas. It's been remade across China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and India, and now returns as an expanded drama series. Meanwhile, idol stars are sparking buzz by competing in a musical performance. Here's more.



The 2014 heartwarming comedy film 'Miss Granny' which drew 8.6 million moviegoers has been made into a drama series.



The role of Oh Mal-soon played by Na Moon-hee in the film goes to Kim Hae-sook while Oh Doo-ri played by Shim Eun-kyung on the big screen will be taken on by Jung Ji-so, a former girl group member, in the drama version.



It will be great fun to compare the drama featuring new characters with the original film.



Jung Ji-so / Role of Oh Doo-ri

Rather than thinking about how to differ from the film. I intend to focus on the storyline and play the character accordingly.

A slew of K-pop stars have been cast in a single musical production.



'Bloody Love' is based on the classic novel 'Dracula.'



Boy band Pentagon member Hui, Sangyeon from The Boyz and Yoo Taeyang from SF9 will all play 'Dimitru,' Dracula's loyal butler.



Yoo Taeyang / Role of Dimitru(SF9 member)

The character has pure heart and is single-minded, almost voluntarily embraces hardship. I hope the audience can feel that heart-wrenching sentiment.



Hui / Role of Dimitru(Pentagon member)

I sympathized with him giving up certain things due to his fate, his devotion to protecting someone, as well as acceptance of that situation.



Yeoeun, from girl group Melody Day, will play Lorraine, who becomes a vampire after falling in love with Dracula.



Yeoeun / Role of Lorraine

A grieving girl becomes stronger, more captivating after turning into a vampire.

Boy band SHINee member Taemin's YouTube channel has been shut down following a series of hacking attacks.



His agency Big Planet Made said it detected signs of hacking to his account in the early hours of Sunday and filed a report to YouTube with related information.



The agency said it will take legal action against the repeated hack attempts.