[News Today] K-POP STARS ON INFLUENCE CHART
K-pop artists are making their mark in the U.S. industry. Some big names have been listed on the most influential groups in the music scene.
[REPORT]
The influence of K-pop singers has been recognized in the U.S. market.
Market research firm Luminate has compiled the recognition level and various other data of individual artists.
It announced the top 250 most influential groups on the music scene.
Ranking highest on the list among K-pop stars are girl group LE SSERAFIM in 66th place.
They are followed by Stray Kids in 84th and NewJeans in 97th.
Tomorrow X Together rank 106th, while girl groups Itzy and Twice and Blackpink's Lisa also made it on the list for a total of eight K-pop artists.
However BTS who had no group activities this year was not included.
Topping the latest chart is Taylor Swift. Adele came second, followed by Beyoncé.
