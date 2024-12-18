[Exclusive] Former Intelligence Commander suspected of key role in martial law incident

동영상 고정 취소

It has been revealed that former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who is a civilian, played a key role in the recent martial law.



There are suspicions that he not only discussed the martial law with the current Intelligence Commander in advance but also was involved in military operations after it was imposed.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



[President Yoon Suk Yeol/On Dec. 3 at 10:29 PM: "To protect the free constitutional order, I declare emergency martial law."]



Immediately after President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, Intelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung received a phone call from former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun.



According to KBS's investigation, former Minister Kim instructed at that time, "Talk to Noh Sang-won regarding the election commission."



This raises suspicions that former Commander Noh was involved with the military as a civilian not only before the declaration of martial law but also after it.



It has been understood that Commander Yeo was puzzled by former Minister Kim's instruction to contact former Commander Noh, who is a retired civilian, as reported to the prosecution.



The prosecution believes that after the call, Commander Yeo instructed Jeong Seong-woo, the head of the Intelligence Division 1, to "contact Noh Sang-won."



Commander Yeo has been arrested on charges of instructing intelligence agents to take the entire election commission server after the martial law was declared, and it has emerged that former Commander Noh may have been involved in this.



Former Commander Noh, suspected of being involved in the preparation for emergency martial law, is now facing new developments in the investigation of the martial law following revelations of his alleged involvement after its declaration.



This is KBS News Kim Young-hoon.



