[Exclusive] Noh Sang-won rises as key figure in martial law turmoil

[Anchor]



Former Commander Noh Sang-won is becoming a key figure in this martial law, with growing suspicions that he is one of the planners.



It is reported that there were already concerns about former Commander Noh within the military.



There are indications that the Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung advised former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun not to get too close to him.



We continue with a report from reporter Kim So-young.



[Report]



The emergency martial law proclamation prohibits political activities.



The opposition has pointed to former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won as the person who drafted this proclamation.



There have also been revelations that he met with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun early on the day martial law was declared.



It is known that he has a significant friendship with former Minister Kim, who is a senior from the Military Academy.



The prosecution has captured indications during the investigation that the two had been very close even before the martial law was declared.



As negative evaluations of former Commander Noh continued within the military after his retirement, Commander Yeo In-hyung reportedly advised former Minister Kim not to associate with Noh Sang-won.



Commander Yeo, who had previously worked with former Commander Noh, is said to have expressed to those around him that he did not want to be involved with Noh.



Therefore, the investigation is expected to focus on whether former Minister Kim and former Commander Noh actually prepared for the martial law together, given their known close relationship.



[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "(If he played a role in orchestrating the situation) he could be considered someone who performed an important duty. The nature of that person's role will determine the severity of their punishment."]



The police, who have secured the custody of former Commander Noh, are also expected to conduct related investigations in consultation with the prosecution's special investigation team.



This is KBS News, Kim So-young.



