Who is former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won?

[Anchor]



Former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won has already retired from the military six years ago, yet he appears to be deeply involved in the martial law.



Reporter Shin Soo-bin investigated who former Commander Noh, identified as a civilian backchannel, is.



[Report]



Former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won has been pointed out as leading the martial law while maintaining close communication with former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun before and after the declaration of emergency martial law.



[Park Sun-won/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 14: "It is inevitable to assume that Noh Sang-won is significantly involved in the planning and design of the December 3 insurrection incident."]



Former Commander Noh is a 41st graduate of the Military Academy, three years junior to former Minister Kim.



He is a military intelligence expert who has served as the commander of the 777th unit, an intelligence commander, and the head of the Army Intelligence School, and he also held the position of deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service during the Park Geun-hye administration.



In 2018, he was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison for forcibly molesting a female military trainee and was dishonorably discharged.



However, even after retiring from the military, he has been suspected of establishing a so-called 'Noh Sang-won line' within the Defense Intelligence Command.



It is alleged that former Commander Noh, a civilian, intervened in military personnel matters and exerted influence, even leading reserve forces.



As circumstances have emerged indicating that the civilian former commander discussed matters with active-duty soldiers, including the so-called 'emergency martial law hamburger meeting,' suspicions are intensifying.



This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.



