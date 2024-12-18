News 9

Who is former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won?

입력 2024.12.18 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won has already retired from the military six years ago, yet he appears to be deeply involved in the martial law.

Reporter Shin Soo-bin investigated who former Commander Noh, identified as a civilian backchannel, is.

[Report]

Former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won has been pointed out as leading the martial law while maintaining close communication with former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun before and after the declaration of emergency martial law.

[Park Sun-won/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 14: "It is inevitable to assume that Noh Sang-won is significantly involved in the planning and design of the December 3 insurrection incident."]

Former Commander Noh is a 41st graduate of the Military Academy, three years junior to former Minister Kim.

He is a military intelligence expert who has served as the commander of the 777th unit, an intelligence commander, and the head of the Army Intelligence School, and he also held the position of deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service during the Park Geun-hye administration.

In 2018, he was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison for forcibly molesting a female military trainee and was dishonorably discharged.

However, even after retiring from the military, he has been suspected of establishing a so-called 'Noh Sang-won line' within the Defense Intelligence Command.

It is alleged that former Commander Noh, a civilian, intervened in military personnel matters and exerted influence, even leading reserve forces.

As circumstances have emerged indicating that the civilian former commander discussed matters with active-duty soldiers, including the so-called 'emergency martial law hamburger meeting,' suspicions are intensifying.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Who is former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won?
    • 입력 2024-12-18 23:48:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won has already retired from the military six years ago, yet he appears to be deeply involved in the martial law.

Reporter Shin Soo-bin investigated who former Commander Noh, identified as a civilian backchannel, is.

[Report]

Former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won has been pointed out as leading the martial law while maintaining close communication with former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun before and after the declaration of emergency martial law.

[Park Sun-won/Democratic Party Member/Dec. 14: "It is inevitable to assume that Noh Sang-won is significantly involved in the planning and design of the December 3 insurrection incident."]

Former Commander Noh is a 41st graduate of the Military Academy, three years junior to former Minister Kim.

He is a military intelligence expert who has served as the commander of the 777th unit, an intelligence commander, and the head of the Army Intelligence School, and he also held the position of deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service during the Park Geun-hye administration.

In 2018, he was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison for forcibly molesting a female military trainee and was dishonorably discharged.

However, even after retiring from the military, he has been suspected of establishing a so-called 'Noh Sang-won line' within the Defense Intelligence Command.

It is alleged that former Commander Noh, a civilian, intervened in military personnel matters and exerted influence, even leading reserve forces.

As circumstances have emerged indicating that the civilian former commander discussed matters with active-duty soldiers, including the so-called 'emergency martial law hamburger meeting,' suspicions are intensifying.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.
신수빈
신수빈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?
[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’

[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’
‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?

‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?
전격 일원화 배경은?…<br>중복 수사 우려는 여전

전격 일원화 배경은?…중복 수사 우려는 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.