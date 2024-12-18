News 9

Reserve officers linked to martial law turmoil

입력 2024.12.18 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It is gradually becoming clear that those from the Defense Intelligence Command played a key role from the planning to the execution of the martial law.

What kind of organization is the Defense Intelligence Command that allowed even reserve personnel to exert influence behind the scenes? Reporter Jo Hye-jin investigated.

[Report]

The Republic of Korea Army's Defense Intelligence Command is a unit specialized in military intelligence collection and espionage activities.

It is considered the most secretive organization within the military because it utilizes so-called 'black agents' who do not reveal their military status.

A former intelligence officer told KBS reporters, "Once you go to the Defense Intelligence Command, as long as you don't get fired, you can continue to stay," adding, "There is a strong sense of camaraderie."

Another former intelligence officer also explained that the Command does not require various positions and experiences from other units, stating, "Promotions reflect recommendations within the Defense Intelligence Command."

Former Commander Noh Sang-won approached current officers using this 'promotion' as leverage.

A former member of the 'North Korean infiltration operation unit,' known as HID, stated, "Unless someone dies or is discharged, the members do not change," and added, "Especially, HID missions are suggested discreetly."

Due to the experience of carrying out special missions in such a closed organization, even those who have been discharged are subject to management.

[Boo Seung-chan/Democratic Party: "Unlike other branches, those who have performed special missions have a more active 'OB (reserve officers' meeting).'"]

Even so, a military official who has been with the Defense Intelligence Command for a long time said, "I have never heard of reserve officers influencing active duty personnel," and noted, "Commander Moon Sang-ho bypassed his direct superior to work with former Minister Kim Yong-hyun, which is also unprecedented within the Defense Intelligence Command."

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Reserve officers linked to martial law turmoil
    • 입력 2024-12-18 23:48:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

It is gradually becoming clear that those from the Defense Intelligence Command played a key role from the planning to the execution of the martial law.

What kind of organization is the Defense Intelligence Command that allowed even reserve personnel to exert influence behind the scenes? Reporter Jo Hye-jin investigated.

[Report]

The Republic of Korea Army's Defense Intelligence Command is a unit specialized in military intelligence collection and espionage activities.

It is considered the most secretive organization within the military because it utilizes so-called 'black agents' who do not reveal their military status.

A former intelligence officer told KBS reporters, "Once you go to the Defense Intelligence Command, as long as you don't get fired, you can continue to stay," adding, "There is a strong sense of camaraderie."

Another former intelligence officer also explained that the Command does not require various positions and experiences from other units, stating, "Promotions reflect recommendations within the Defense Intelligence Command."

Former Commander Noh Sang-won approached current officers using this 'promotion' as leverage.

A former member of the 'North Korean infiltration operation unit,' known as HID, stated, "Unless someone dies or is discharged, the members do not change," and added, "Especially, HID missions are suggested discreetly."

Due to the experience of carrying out special missions in such a closed organization, even those who have been discharged are subject to management.

[Boo Seung-chan/Democratic Party: "Unlike other branches, those who have performed special missions have a more active 'OB (reserve officers' meeting).'"]

Even so, a military official who has been with the Defense Intelligence Command for a long time said, "I have never heard of reserve officers influencing active duty personnel," and noted, "Commander Moon Sang-ho bypassed his direct superior to work with former Minister Kim Yong-hyun, which is also unprecedented within the Defense Intelligence Command."

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?
[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’

[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’
‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?

‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?
전격 일원화 배경은?…<br>중복 수사 우려는 여전

전격 일원화 배경은?…중복 수사 우려는 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.