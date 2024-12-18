Reserve officers linked to martial law turmoil

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It is gradually becoming clear that those from the Defense Intelligence Command played a key role from the planning to the execution of the martial law.



What kind of organization is the Defense Intelligence Command that allowed even reserve personnel to exert influence behind the scenes? Reporter Jo Hye-jin investigated.



[Report]



The Republic of Korea Army's Defense Intelligence Command is a unit specialized in military intelligence collection and espionage activities.



It is considered the most secretive organization within the military because it utilizes so-called 'black agents' who do not reveal their military status.



A former intelligence officer told KBS reporters, "Once you go to the Defense Intelligence Command, as long as you don't get fired, you can continue to stay," adding, "There is a strong sense of camaraderie."



Another former intelligence officer also explained that the Command does not require various positions and experiences from other units, stating, "Promotions reflect recommendations within the Defense Intelligence Command."



Former Commander Noh Sang-won approached current officers using this 'promotion' as leverage.



A former member of the 'North Korean infiltration operation unit,' known as HID, stated, "Unless someone dies or is discharged, the members do not change," and added, "Especially, HID missions are suggested discreetly."



Due to the experience of carrying out special missions in such a closed organization, even those who have been discharged are subject to management.



[Boo Seung-chan/Democratic Party: "Unlike other branches, those who have performed special missions have a more active 'OB (reserve officers' meeting).'"]



Even so, a military official who has been with the Defense Intelligence Command for a long time said, "I have never heard of reserve officers influencing active duty personnel," and noted, "Commander Moon Sang-ho bypassed his direct superior to work with former Minister Kim Yong-hyun, which is also unprecedented within the Defense Intelligence Command."



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



