Former Commander Noh Sang-won arrested

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the situation regarding the martial law investigation.

Former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won has just been arrested.

First, we go to the special investigation headquarters of the prosecution.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook, I heard that former Commander Noh waived his hearing today (12.18), and the warrant was issued relatively quickly?

[Reporter]

Yes, just now, the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for former Commander Noh, who is facing charges of 'attempting a coup'.

The court stated that there is a concern that former Commander Noh might destroy evidence and flee, leading to his arrest.

The warrant hearing was scheduled for 3 PM today.

Former Commander Noh expressed his intention not to attend the court this morning and waived the hearing.

Accordingly, the court decided on the arrest based on existing investigation records and evidence.

Earlier, the police reported that former Commander Noh had conspired with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and officials from the intelligence agency regarding the martial law, leading to his emergency arrest.

Former Commander Noh is known to have a close relationship with former Minister Kim and is suspected of participating in the martial law situation in a 'behind-the-scenes' manner as a civilian.

[Anchor]

I heard that the investigation also included the head of the 707 Special Missions Group, which was deployed to the National Assembly during the martial law, as well as other personnel involved in the martial law?

[Reporter]

Yes, the prosecution summoned Kim Hyun-tae, the head of the 707 Special Missions Group, as a witness for questioning around 9:30 AM today.

After the declaration of martial law, Kim deployed about 200 unit members to the National Assembly and directly commanded the scene.

It has also been confirmed that during the emergency martial law, the 707 Special Missions Group transported approximately 6,000 rounds of ammunition, including live and blank rounds.

Before entering the government building, Kim told reporters, "I will speak exactly what happened."

The prosecution also summoned Jeong Seong-woo, the head of the 1st Department of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, for questioning today.

It is reported that they are investigating who issued the order to deploy personnel to the National Election Commission and to copy the servers, and when this order was given.

This has been Shin Hyun-wook from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.

