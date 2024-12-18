News 9

Military intelligence commander re-arrested in martial law probe

입력 2024.12.18 (23:48)

[Anchor]

Now, we turn to the joint investigation headquarters.

Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who has been accused of conspiring martial law with former Commander Noh Sang-won, was re-arrested by the police today (12.18).

Let's connect to the National Office of Investigation.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim, Commander Moon was previously arrested and released, but a warrant has been issued again, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, the Special Investigation Unit of the National Police Agency has obtained an arrest warrant for Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho in conjunction with the Corruption Investigation Office For High-ranking Officials.

And they arrested Commander Moon around 12:30 PM today.

Commander Moon is facing charges of directing the deployment of troops to the National Election Commission located in Gwacheon during the martial law period.

The police are particularly investigating allegations that Commander Moon conspired with former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won two days before the martial law was declared.

[Anchor]

Let's also look at the investigation into the presidential office.

President Yoon did not attend as expected, and the search warrant was refused, correct?

[Reporter]

Yes, that's correct.

President Yoon Suk Yeol did not respond to the joint investigation team's request to appear at the Corruption Investigation Office by 10 AM today.

Previously, the joint investigation team attempted to deliver a summons either in person or by mail, but the presidential office and the security office refused to accept it, citing "presidential job suspension" as the reason.

The joint investigation team is considering sending a second summons.

If President Yoon continues to refuse, they are also considering requesting an arrest warrant.

Additionally, the police special investigation team attempted to conduct a search of the presidential security office yesterday (12.17) but withdrew after more than seven hours of standoff.

They were trying to seize the security office's secret mobile phone server to obtain call records between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho on the day of the martial law.

The security office, which was supposed to provide a statement today, ultimately refused to cooperate with the search, citing military secrets and official duties as reasons.

The joint investigation team expressed their displeasure, stating, "The security office did not voluntarily submit any related materials."

This has been Choi Hye-rim from the National Office of Investigation for KBS News.

  Military intelligence commander re-arrested in martial law probe
    • 입력 2024-12-18 23:48:24
    News 9
