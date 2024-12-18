News 9

Prosecution transfers insurrection case against President Yoon to CIO

입력 2024.12.18 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The investigation into President Yoon, who is facing charges of insurrection, has been unified under the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) as of today (12.18).

The prosecution has transferred the case regarding President Yoon's insurrection charges to the CIO.

With the investigation now unified, attention is focused on whether the pace of the president's summons investigation will accelerate.

This is Hyun Ye-seul reporting.

[Report]

Following the emergency martial law situation, numerous complaints were filed with various investigative agencies.

Investigations have targeted not only President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun but also military officials, including Defense Intelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung. This has resulted in significant overlap among investigation targets, prompting calls for case transfers amid criticism of redundant investigations.

[Lee Jae-seung/CIO Deputy Chief/Dec. 9: "In cases where overlapping criminal investigations by other agencies are ongoing, the Chief of the CIO may request a transfer, and the relevant agency is required to comply with this request."]

Fifteen days after the declaration of emergency martial law, the investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is at the center of the case, has been unified under the CIO.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office agreed to transfer the cases of President Yoon and former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min to the CIO.

In exchange, the CIO has withdrawn its request for the transfer of cases involving other suspects, excluding the two.

A CIO official stated that today's case transfer was only made regarding President Yoon and others, and that issues related to the investigation of additional suspects and data sharing will be discussed further.

With the leadership of the investigation into President Yoon now transferred to the CIO, it appears that the prosecution's deadline for President Yoon to appear by Saturday (12. 21) has effectively been nullified.

The summons investigation of President Yoon is expected to take place at the CIO in the future, and with the unification of the investigation under the CIO, President Yoon's side, which had cited overlapping investigations by the police and prosecution as a reason for non-compliance with the summons, has lost its justification for delaying attendance.

A few hours after the announcement of the transfer to the CIO, Park Se-hyun, head of the Special Investigation Headquarters of the prosecution, visited the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.

There were speculations that he went to protest against the case transfer, but the Supreme Prosecutors' Office dismissed this, stating that they discussed the direction of the investigation after the transfer with Director Park.

This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecution transfers insurrection case against President Yoon to CIO
    • 입력 2024-12-18 23:48:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

The investigation into President Yoon, who is facing charges of insurrection, has been unified under the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) as of today (12.18).

The prosecution has transferred the case regarding President Yoon's insurrection charges to the CIO.

With the investigation now unified, attention is focused on whether the pace of the president's summons investigation will accelerate.

This is Hyun Ye-seul reporting.

[Report]

Following the emergency martial law situation, numerous complaints were filed with various investigative agencies.

Investigations have targeted not only President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun but also military officials, including Defense Intelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung. This has resulted in significant overlap among investigation targets, prompting calls for case transfers amid criticism of redundant investigations.

[Lee Jae-seung/CIO Deputy Chief/Dec. 9: "In cases where overlapping criminal investigations by other agencies are ongoing, the Chief of the CIO may request a transfer, and the relevant agency is required to comply with this request."]

Fifteen days after the declaration of emergency martial law, the investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is at the center of the case, has been unified under the CIO.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office agreed to transfer the cases of President Yoon and former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min to the CIO.

In exchange, the CIO has withdrawn its request for the transfer of cases involving other suspects, excluding the two.

A CIO official stated that today's case transfer was only made regarding President Yoon and others, and that issues related to the investigation of additional suspects and data sharing will be discussed further.

With the leadership of the investigation into President Yoon now transferred to the CIO, it appears that the prosecution's deadline for President Yoon to appear by Saturday (12. 21) has effectively been nullified.

The summons investigation of President Yoon is expected to take place at the CIO in the future, and with the unification of the investigation under the CIO, President Yoon's side, which had cited overlapping investigations by the police and prosecution as a reason for non-compliance with the summons, has lost its justification for delaying attendance.

A few hours after the announcement of the transfer to the CIO, Park Se-hyun, head of the Special Investigation Headquarters of the prosecution, visited the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.

There were speculations that he went to protest against the case transfer, but the Supreme Prosecutors' Office dismissed this, stating that they discussed the direction of the investigation after the transfer with Director Park.

This is KBS News Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?
[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’

[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’
‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?

‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?
전격 일원화 배경은?…<br>중복 수사 우려는 여전

전격 일원화 배경은?…중복 수사 우려는 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.