News 9

Prosecution transfers martial law case on Pres. Yoon to CIO

입력 2024.12.18 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prosecution's decision to transfer the case involving President Yoon to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials seems to be influenced by ongoing controversies over investigative authority and concerns about overlapping investigations.

As a result, the investigation has been centralized for now, but concerns about overlapping investigations remain.

Next, we have Jin Sun-min reporting.

[Report]

[Shim Woo-jung/Prosecutor General/Dec. 5: "We believe we can conduct (direct) investigations according to the law and procedures."]

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Dec. 11: "The prosecution, which does not have the authority to investigate insurrection, must stop its investigations as soon as possible."]

The prosecution's decision to hand over the case related to President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Corruption Investigation Office appears to be a response to these controversies over investigative authority.

Additionally, the Corruption Investigation Office is requesting the transfer of the case according to relevant laws.

It seems they also considered the potential issues that could arise in future trials if they insisted on individual investigations.

[Chun Dae-yup/ National Court Administration Minister/Dec. 9: "(The controversy over investigative authority) does not stop at investigations but ultimately leads to issues regarding the legality of the prosecution process and the admissibility of evidence, which we consider a very important issue for our judiciary..."]

A prosecution official stated, "There is a need to address the issues of overlapping investigations and the proliferation of investigative agencies," and added, "We decided to transfer the case to eliminate procedural controversies."

However, key individuals and major evidence are still scattered across various investigative agencies.

In the investigation process concerning President Yoon, additional inquiries into key individuals are inevitable, and it remains uncertain how well cooperation among agencies will be achieved.

It is also problematic that some cases are still subject to overlapping investigations.

The investigation into the martial law command, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, will continue to be handled by the prosecution, but cases involving the same individuals have also been transferred from the police to the Corruption Investigation Office.

The prosecution and the joint investigation headquarters stated that they will continue to discuss cooperation on the investigation of major suspects and the sharing of investigative information.

This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prosecution transfers martial law case on Pres. Yoon to CIO
    • 입력 2024-12-18 23:48:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prosecution's decision to transfer the case involving President Yoon to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials seems to be influenced by ongoing controversies over investigative authority and concerns about overlapping investigations.

As a result, the investigation has been centralized for now, but concerns about overlapping investigations remain.

Next, we have Jin Sun-min reporting.

[Report]

[Shim Woo-jung/Prosecutor General/Dec. 5: "We believe we can conduct (direct) investigations according to the law and procedures."]

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Dec. 11: "The prosecution, which does not have the authority to investigate insurrection, must stop its investigations as soon as possible."]

The prosecution's decision to hand over the case related to President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Corruption Investigation Office appears to be a response to these controversies over investigative authority.

Additionally, the Corruption Investigation Office is requesting the transfer of the case according to relevant laws.

It seems they also considered the potential issues that could arise in future trials if they insisted on individual investigations.

[Chun Dae-yup/ National Court Administration Minister/Dec. 9: "(The controversy over investigative authority) does not stop at investigations but ultimately leads to issues regarding the legality of the prosecution process and the admissibility of evidence, which we consider a very important issue for our judiciary..."]

A prosecution official stated, "There is a need to address the issues of overlapping investigations and the proliferation of investigative agencies," and added, "We decided to transfer the case to eliminate procedural controversies."

However, key individuals and major evidence are still scattered across various investigative agencies.

In the investigation process concerning President Yoon, additional inquiries into key individuals are inevitable, and it remains uncertain how well cooperation among agencies will be achieved.

It is also problematic that some cases are still subject to overlapping investigations.

The investigation into the martial law command, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, will continue to be handled by the prosecution, but cases involving the same individuals have also been transferred from the police to the Corruption Investigation Office.

The prosecution and the joint investigation headquarters stated that they will continue to discuss cooperation on the investigation of major suspects and the sharing of investigative information.

This is KBS News Jin Sun-min.
진선민
진선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?

[단독] “노상원과 이야기하라”…계엄의 밤, 선관위 작전 지휘했나?
[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’

[단독] “노상원 가까이 하지 말라”…군 내부서도 ‘비선 우려’
‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?

‘햄버거집 회동’ 문상호 사령관 체포…대통령 경호처 압색은?
전격 일원화 배경은?…<br>중복 수사 우려는 여전

전격 일원화 배경은?…중복 수사 우려는 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.